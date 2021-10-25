Greensburg Central Catholic girls golf team looks to regain PIAA title

By:

Sunday, October 24, 2021 | 9:48 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Greensburg Central Catholic girls golf team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after winning the Class AA team final on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Cedarbrook Golf Course.

If the PIAA the ran its team tournament the way teams compete during the season, counting the top four scores, the Greensburg Central Catholic girls golf team would be shooting for a fourth consecutive title.

The Centurions won back-to-back titles in 2018 and ‘19.

But the PIAA counts only the top three, which allowed District 10 champion North East to edge the Centurions by six shots last year.

The Centurions are back and so are seniors Meghan and Ella Zambruno and sophomore Izzy Aigner. The trio, along with Olivia Kane, are looking to reverse those fortunes against North East, which returns the Swan sisters, Lydia and Anna.

Meghan Zambruno and Lydia Swan tied for second place Oct. 18 at the PIAA Class AA individual championship.

The Peters Township girls also are back after finishing second in 2020. Fox Chapel, however, was the WPIAL champion.

The WPIAL boys champions in the field are Fox Chapel in Class 3A and North Catholic in Class 2A.

PIAA Individual Golf Team Championship

Where: Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York

Monday: Class 3A and 2A boys and girls

Time: 9 a.m.

Event: 18 holes. Boys, par 71, 6,502 yards; girls, par 72, 5,512

WPIAL champions: Boys Class 3A boys Fox Chapel; Class 2A boys North Catholic; Class 3A girls Fox Chapel; 2A girls Greensburg Central Catholic.

Teams to Watch: 3A boys: Fox Chapel, 1-1 Central Bucks West, 3-1 Dallastown, 12-1 LaSalle College; 2A boys North Catholic, 10-1 Union City, 3-1 Boiling Springs, 12-1 Devon Prep; 3A girls Fox Chapel and Peters Township, 1-1 Downingtown East; 2A girls Greesburg Central Catholic; Central Valley; 10-1 North East.

