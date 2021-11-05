Greensburg Central Catholic girls soccer coach goes into labor on championship game day

Friday, November 5, 2021 | 3:21 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s first year head coach Olivia Kruger, at right, is handed the championship trophy by player Jessica Nemeth, left, after defeating Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in the WPIAL Class A girls soccer championship at Gateway Senior High School.

The Greensburg Central Catholic girls soccer team will be without its head coach Friday night for the WPIAL Class A championship.

Olivia Kruger went into labor Friday morning. She and her husband, Zak Kruger, are expecting their first child.

GCC (15-1) will take on Steel Valley (17-3) at 6 p.m. at Highmark Stadium as it seeks a title repeat.

Olivia Kruger is in her second season.

GCC athletic director Dan Mahoney said the team’s assistants, Hope Cramer and Sarah Ward, will lead the team at Station Square.

“The team will be fine,” Mahoney said. “The team knew (Kruger) might go into labor. The assistants are very knowledgeable. We wish them a healthy delivery.”

Centurions standout forward Tatum Gretz said the team now has more motivation: Win this one for coach Kruger.

“We are super excited for her,” Gretz said. “She has prepared us for this moment. It will be a little different, but we are just going to continue what we have been doing.”

Zak Kruger is the head women’s soccer coach at Seton Hill.

GCC will also be without Olivia Kruger for the state playoffs. The Centurions begin PIAA play Tuesday against the District 5 runner-up or the District 10 champion at a time and site to be determined.

