Greensburg Central Catholic girls win 8th consecutive WPIAL Class 2A golf title

By:

Thursday, October 13, 2022 | 10:44 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Izzy Aigner hits her tee shot on Hole 1 during the WPIAL team golf championships on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti carries the WPIAL championship trophy from the course after the Vikings won the Class 3A team golf final on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Central Catholic’s Connor Walker celebrates with teammates after finishing his round during the WPIAL team golf championships on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy’s Severin Harmon watches his tee shot on a playoff hole against Belle Vernon during the WPIAL team golf championships on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sewickley Academy coach Win Palmer celebrates with the Panthers after winning the WPIAL Class 2A team golf championshis on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp.’s Ellie Benson watches her approach shot on hole 18 during the WPIAL team golf championships on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Peters Township girls golf team soaks up the sun with the WPIAL championship trophy after winning the Class 3A golf final on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger watches her fairway shot on hole 9 during the WPIAL team golf championships on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Derry’s Hunter Jurica putts on hole 9 during the WPIAL team golf championships on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Cedarbrook Golf Course. South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh watches her chip shot on hole 18 during the WPIAL team golf championships on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Belle Vernon’s Rogan Maloney hits his fairway shot on hole 9 during the WPIAL team golf championships on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Patrick Bush watches his tee shot on hole 1 during the WPIAL team golf championships on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Derry’s Hunter Jurica watches his approach shot on hole 9 during the WPIAL team golf championships on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Cedarbrook Golf Course. Plum’s Wes Lorish watches his putt on hole 18 during the WPIAL team golf championships on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Cedarwood Golf Course. Previous Next

The Greensburg Central Catholic girls golf team continued its dominance in the WPIAL championship.

Junior Izzy Aigner shot a 3-over-par 75 to lead the Centurions to their eighth consecutive WPIAL Class 2A title Thursday on the Red Course at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Rostraver.

The boys Class 2A title came down to a playoff between Sewickley Academy and Belle Vernon. Sewickley Academy used three pars and a bogey for a 21 to edge Belle Vernon’s 22.

The Class 3A titles ended up close, with the Central Catholic boys, who edged Peters Township, 389-391, and the Peters Township girls, who nipped North Allegheny, 328-330.

Greensburg Central Catholic first-year coach Bob Statler said he had the team prepare for horrible weather. Heavy rain delayed the start of the finals by 50 minutes.

“The girls didn’t let the weather bother them,” Statler said. “I told them you have to dress for the day. Get all the gear they could. They are pretty excited.”

Aigner, part of the 2020 and 2021 title teams, said the team came in loose. Greensburg Central Catholic finished with a 366. Mt. Pleasant finished second with a 386.

“I could tell we were focused on the practice round and putting green,” Aigner said. “When I saw them on the course, they gave me thumbs up. I knew we were good. We were out having fun.”

Erica Rodriguez shot a personal-best 94, Haley Gill followed with a 96 and Alayna Stawovy a 101.

“Our goal was to finish second,” Mt. Pleasant’s Allison Tepper said. “It was a good day. We shot 50 strokes better this year, and I’m satisfied.”

Mt. Pleasant coach Ken Ivory said this was a big improvement from last year.

“All the girls matured with their golf game,” Ivory said. “I was really proud of the effort. That was a good score for us.”

Sewickley Academy coach Win Palmer said he was amazed his team won.

“I’m proud of them,” Palmer said. “I had players play their best ever here. We beat two great teams in Belle Vernon and Quaker Valley.”

Sewickley Academy and Belle Vernon finished with 411s and Quaker Valley a 412. The Quakers, however, had their best player disqualified for signing for a wrong score. He hit from the wrong tee box and was assessed a two-stroke penalty but didn’t count it on his card.

Belle Vernon coach Melvin Gouker said he was disappointed with the ending but proud of how his team fought.

“This is the first time we’ve been in the final, and I was hoping for a top-two finish,” Gouker said. “This being our home course, I think nerves played into our performance.”

Central Catholic used a 1-under 71 by Class 3A individual champion Rocco Salvitt on the Gold Course to lead the way.

“This means a lot being the captain of this team,” Salvitti said. “It means a lot to bring home another WPIAL title to Central Catholic.”

Central Catholic coach Corey O’Connor said it was a great team effort that helped the team edge Peters Township.

“Obviously, you can’t win with one person,” O’Connor said. “With Rocco setting the tone and shooting under par always helps. It’s a grind. The last two years, we lost close matches. You have to finish the job, and that’s what we did.”

Peters Township coach Mike Lacey was unsure how his team would do, having graduated a couple of key players. The Indians finished second to Fox Chapel in 2021 but won in 2020.

“I knew it would be close,” Lacey said. “We lost two golfers to graduation who shot even par. I didn’t know how we’d replace them, and a freshman and sophomore came through. The girls are really excited to accomplish our goal.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .