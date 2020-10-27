Greensburg Central Catholic opens football coach position

Tuesday, October 27, 2020 | 3:55 PM

Tribune-Review file Greensburg Central Catholic coach Bret Colbert led his team to a 2-5 record this season.

Greensburg Central Catholic opened its head football coaching position, consequently parting ways with Bret Colbert after two seasons.

Colbert had a record of 9-9, including 2-5 this season as the Centurions tied for sixth place in the WPIAL Class A Eastern Conference with Imani Christian.

GCC, which began the season ranked No. 3 in Class A by Trib HSSN, allowed 35.1 points per game.

The Diocese of Greensburg did not give a reason for the opening. Colbert was not immediately available for comment.

GCC went 7-4 last season and made the playoffs, where it lost to West Greene, 36-0.

Colbert, the nephew of Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert, was an assistant at GCC for a season before becoming head coach.

He also held assistant positions at Duquesne University, Saint Vincent and Cornell and was grad assistant at Pitt.

The position will be posted later this week.

