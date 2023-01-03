Greensburg Central Catholic softball standout beats odds, makes Division I college choice

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic pitcher Emma Henry celebrates after the final out against Springdale in their WPIAL Class A consolation playoff game May 26 at Plum.

Emma Henry said becoming a Division I college softball prospect was more mind over matter.

“I wouldn’t say I really had realized it, but it was more of a mindset thing for me,” Henry said. “I just thought if I work really hard, the right opportunity would come my way. It’s important to remember that you can get absolutely anything if you’re willing to work for it.”

Willpower may have gone a long way, but Henry, a senior at Greensburg Central Catholic, also reaped a benefit of her hard work by earning a scholarship to play at Central Connecticut State.

She said the Northeast Conference school wants her as a utility player, but she also might do some pitching.

From a young age, Henry has thrived on denouncing negativity and staying in her own lane.

“When I was younger, I was told the odds of going to a big school were practically impossible,” she said, “and I had a coach (Cory Berliner-Huminsky) tell me, ‘Well, why not?’ and those words really hit me.”

Central Connecticut offered Henry just more than a week ago. Henry then enjoyed a visit to the campus.

She appreciated a school-over-sports mentality there, she said.

“The coaches also made me feel very comfortable and value prospects more than just athletically,” Henry said. “PVS Baseball was also a big factor in my commitment, and coach Matthew Pilewski had been calling schools and setting me up with the right connections almost every week for the past six months and helped push very hard for this.”

Henry also considered Bluefield State, Pitt-Greensburg and others.

“I had interests from two bigger schools, but the transfer portal changed a lot for my recruiting journey, and it basically caused it to be this long and those schools were no longer options,” she said. “I also took my time in making a decision for a school that was right for me instead of rushing and settling for a school I wasn’t too confident in going to.”

Henry last season hit .548 with 10 doubles, four triples, 26 RBIs and 22 runs scored. In the pitching circle, she won seven games and had a 3.16 ERA.

She will join fellow travel player Maren Metikosh, a senior from Belle Vernon, at Central Connecticut.

