Greensburg Central Catholic wins 5th WPIAL boys soccer championship

Saturday, November 7, 2020 | 5:35 PM

Greensburg Central Catholic is a WPIAL champion in boys soccer for a fifth time.

The top-seeded Centurions used a fast start and stellar goalkeeping to take down section and playoff rival Winchester Thurston, 3-2, in the Class A title game Saturday afternoon at Gateway’s Pete Antimarino Stadium.

Carlo Dennis, Mason Fabean and Kyler Miller all scored first-half goals for GCC (15-1), which beat the Bears (14-2) for the second straight year in the finals.

Oliver Daboo and Grant Robinson had goals for the Bears in their fourth postseason meeting with GCC since 2017.

All four have been one-goal games.

Max House had 12 saves for GCC, including a gem with about five seconds left.

The Centurions advance to the PIAA playoffs where they will play the District 5 champion next Saturday at a WPIAL site.

