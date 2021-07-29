Greensburg Central Catholic’s Blahovec commits to Youngstown State
Thursday, July 29, 2021 | 4:11 PM
Like a third-and-long pass reception, Joe Blahovec took his one Division I scholarship offer and ran with it.
The senior football player from Greensburg Central Catholic verbally committed to Youngstown State on Thursday. The Penguins offered him last month after he turned in a strong performance at their prospect camp.
A 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver, linebacker and defensive back, he was recruited as a safety.
“It truly feels amazing,” Blahovec said. “I went on an unofficial visit about a week ago and the following day I had a 7-on-7 there. The coaches treated me and my family great and it felt like home. I didn’t want to wait because it was exactly what I wanted out of a school.”
Blahovec had 21 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns last season, and intercepted three passes. He also was a kick returner.
Youngstown has a strong WPIAL contingent already with Norwin’s Gianni Rizzo (LB), Anthony DelleFemine (WR) and Jayvon Thrift (DB); Jeannette’s Jackson Pruitt (DB) and Anthony Johnson (DL); McKeesport’s John Harper (DB) and Deamonte Diggs (TE); Patrick Minenok (DB) of New Castle; Mike McAllister (OL) of Woodland Hills; and California’s Jelani Stafford (DT).
I am extremely proud to announce my commitment to Youngstown State University!!! ????⚫️????#GoGuins @CoachJ_Schaefer @CoachEvanHarvey @Cole1Peterson @1TimJohnson pic.twitter.com/RALxr1oLKb
— Joe Blahovec (@BlahovecJoe) July 29, 2021
