Greensburg Central Catholic’s Felder will play for Youngstown State

Friday, March 25, 2022 | 5:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Sara Felder moves the ball upfiled past Southern Columbia’s Jadyn Jankowski during the PIAA Class A championship game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium.

In less than a month’s time, Sara Felder was recruited by a school, visited its campus and made a commitment.

Three goals accomplished. Of course, Felder is used to hat tricks.

Now, the Greensburg Central Catholic junior has her college plans laid out as she prepares for one final high school season.

A profuse goal scorer in a program known for producing them, Felder announced this week she made a verbal pledge to play at Youngstown State.

“I was speaking to several other coaches and soccer programs and going on visits over the last few months,” Felder said. “Coach (Brian) Shrum reached out to me last month, and I went on a visit this month. On the visit, he and coach (Josh) Green and a group of players that joined the visit were so welcoming and I felt so comfortable with them, as if I was with my Century teammates that I have been with for years.”

An All-WPIAL forward with speed to burn, Felder led the Lady Centurions to the WPIAL and PIAA Class A finals last season, scoring a team-high 38 goals along the way.

She has 79 career goals and 49 assists in her career.

Youngstown State is known for recruiting the WPIAL. The program has five players from the district, including junior forward Regan LaVigna (Peters Township), sophomore Justine Appolonia (Yough), junior defender Kendra Pampus (Norwin) and junior forward Michaela Watkins (New Brighton).

“It is a growing program, and I wanted to be a part of that and be able to make a positive contribution once I am there,” Felder said of YSU. “The athletic facilities are great, and I can pursue my biology pre-med degree there, too.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to play at the next level and continue to learn and grow in my playing.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Greensburg C.C.