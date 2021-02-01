Greensburg Central Catholic’s Metrosky picks Pitt

Monday, February 1, 2021 | 4:20 PM

Submitted Greensburg Central Catholic’s Matt Metrosky is a senior lineman.

Pitt fan Matt Metrosky says he has the “traditional stuff” around the house to show his allegiance to Panthers football.

“I have hats and clothes,” the Greensburg Central Catholic senior lineman said. “But I also have a Pitt version of the Terrible Towel, which is kind of unique, along with a clock and a flag in the man cave.”

Soon, he’ll have a real gem to add to his collection — a slightly less traditional item to most — when he gets to campus in the fall.

A Pitt uniform.

Metrosky, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman, who played center, guard and long-snapper at GCC, accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Pitt and will have a chance to earn a scholarship in the future.

!!COMMITTED!! Fired up to say that after a great call with @CoachBorbs this morning I am going to continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Pittsburgh. #H2P ????????@graham_wilbert @Pitt_FB @CoachDuzzPittFB @Pitt_ATHLETICS pic.twitter.com/M2l3pbgYsE — Matt M (@MattMetrosky) February 1, 2021

Metrosky, a Greensburg Salem transfer, chose Pitt over a number of Division II offers. He had been in contact with smaller Division I programs but said he could not pass up the chance to play in Oakland.

Pitt only extended one PWO to a lineman, and it went to Metrosky. Pitt offensive line coach Dave Borbely made the offer Thursday. By the weekend, Metrosky was 99.9 percent sure he was going to be a Panther.

“This means the world to me,” he said. “To be able to play for my hometown team is just amazing and unbelievable.”

His Division II offers included Wheeling, West Virginia Wesleyan and Millersville. He also had interest from Shippensburg.

Former GCC coach Bret Colbert used some of his connections to help get Metrosky on the map.

“When he first came to us last summer, Pitt was his dream school, so I’d reached out to (assistant director of player personnel) Karlo Zovko, who helped out at Duquesne when I was there, and coach Borbely” Colbert said. “Borbely loved his film and got right back to me that he’d love to have him. Matt had other opportunities, but he made it clear from the beginning that he wanted engineering and he loved Pitt’s academics.”

Colbert said he talked with Metrosky about a faster opportunity to possibly get on the field at a smaller program versus having to pay his dues at Pitt.

“Matt knew what he wanted from the beginning,” Colbert said. “And I’m happy that he’s going to get the opportunity to realize his dream of getting a Pitt education and hopefully compete at the highest collegiate level.”

