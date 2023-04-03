Greensburg Central Catholic’s Miller to play soccer for Robert Morris

By:

Monday, April 3, 2023 | 3:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Kyler Miller (left) scored 35 goals last season.

Greensburg Central Catholic soccer standout Kyler Miller accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Robert Morris, extending his playing career to the Division I level.

The senior forward will have a roster spot and can earn scholarship money later.

“It means everything to me,” he said about fulfilling his dream of playing at the next level. “I’m going to work harder then ever to make sure I can be successful at the college level. I know it isn’t going to be easy, but I’m ready for it.”

Miller, who said he talked with coaches from other Division I and II programs, joins a pair of GCC players who went on to play at Division I schools in Luke Mort (Pitt) and Nate Ward (Indiana).

“I think it’s really cool that I can be in that group,” said Miller, who is from North Huntingdon.

Miller had 35 goals and 31 assists last season for the Centurions and was an All-WPIAL selection.

Miller won two WPIAL championships and made the PIAA finals and semifinals in his prep career. GCC was 65-14-1 with him on the roster.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Greensburg C.C.