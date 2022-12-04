Greensburg Central Catholic’s Sara Felder earns Tribune-Review Westmoreland Girls Player of the Year honors

By:

Saturday, December 3, 2022 | 4:29 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Sara Felder scored 35 goals this season. Submitted Latrobe sophomore soccer player Robin Reilly Bill Beckner Jr. | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant freshman Morgan Gesinski Submitted Mt. Pleasant sophomore Rylin Bugosh Submitted Yough junior McKenzie Pritts Submitted Latrobe soccer player Regan Reilly Submitted Latrobe soccer player Sofia DeCerb Submitted Belle Vernon soccer player Farrah Reader Submitted Southmoreland soccer player Kendall Fabery Submitted Latrobe soccer player Ella Bulava Submitted Franklin Regional soccer player Aris Lamanna Submitted Greensburg Central Catholic soccer player Riley Kerr Previous Next

As the offense built from the back, slowly at first and then picking up speed, Sara Felder ran wide like a receiver in football.

When the pink-shoed senior forward took the ball and turned on her speed, few teams could keep up with her. There were times when she drew three and four defenders but somehow broke them down and scored.

Felder finished with 35 goals this season — 114 for her career — and led GCC to the WPIAL and PIAA semifinals for a fourth straight time.

Her performance earned her Tribune-Review Westmoreland Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Rylin Bugosh of Mt. Pleasant, Sofia DeCerb of Latrobe, Aris Lamanna of Franklin Regional and McKenzie Pritts of Yough also were considered.

“I think we all were surprised that we went as far as we did this year with a young team,” Felder said. “Making it to the state semifinals for the fourth time in my high school career is something to be grateful for.

“But what I am most proud of is the connections and friendships that I have gained from this team.”

Felder, a PSCA all-state selection and All-WPIAL player, is an NCAA Division I Youngstown State commit. She also had 62 career assists, 13 this year.

“The most positive thing that I will remember from my senior season is the opportunity to be a leader and captain on my team, and the fact that my teammates were willing to push through the adversity encountered this year,” Felder said. “Our team would not have gone as far as it did if we did not choose to push through for each other and support each other. All my teammates should be proud of how far we were able to go.”

GCC first-year coach Kara Batey saw Felder as a complete-package type of talent.

“Her speed of play and soccer knowledge allows her to be a threat on the field and in training,” Batey said. “She has stellar grades that shows she will have great time-management skills being a student-athlete in college. She’s been dealing with a knee injury all season and never showed weakness. She’s a role model. She makes sure that not only she is holding intensity but has that same standard for her teammates.

“She has a great road ahead of her, and I wish her all the best.”

First team

Rylin Bugosh, So., F, Mt. Pleasant

Had breakthrough season for WPIAL 2A runners-up, scoring 29 goals and tallying 16 assists on the way to All-WPIAL honors.

Ella Bulava, Jr., MF, Latrobe

Maryland commit who made all-state and All-WPIAL lists had seven goals and eight assists for WPIAL 3A semifinalist.

Sofia DeCerb, Sr., GK, Latrobe

An all-state and All-WPIAL performer, the James Madison recruit helped lead Wildcats to WPIAL 3A semifinals and first PIAA playoff berth with 99 saves and 10 shutouts.

Kendall Fabery, Sr., MF, Southmoreland

Cleveland State commit helped Scotties return to WPIAL 2A playoffs, scoring 15 goals and adding 10 assists.

Morgan Gesinski, Fr., F, Mt. Pleasant

Emerged as an immediate scoring threat for WPIAL 2A runner-up and PIAA semifinalist Vikings, with 33 goals and 15 assists.

Riley Kerr, So., F, Greensburg Central Catholic

Continued to be one of top players in Class A, netting 38 goals for WPIAL and PIAA Class A semifinalists, earning All-WPIAL honors.

Aris Lamanna, Jr., GK, Franklin Regional

Shot-stopping standout posted 11 shutouts for WPIAL 3A playoff team, had a 0.56 goals-against average and made the All-WPIAL list.

McKenzie Pritts, Sr., MF, Yough

The All-WPIAL pick eclipsed 100-goal mark for her career and earned All-WPIAL honors, scoring 29 goals and dishing assists for 12-player team.

Farrah Reader, Sr., F, Belle Vernon

All-WPIAL pick finished with 35 goals this season and totaled 104 goals, second-most in school history, and 49 assists in her career.

Regan Reilly, Jr., D, Latrobe

Versatile player for the WPIAL 3A semifinalists, the Bowling Green commit and All-WPIAL player had 18 goals and five assists.

Robin Reilly, So., MF, Latrobe

Field-flipping playmaker earned All-WPIAL honors and helped push the Wildcats into their first state playoff berth with 17 goals and 13 assists.

Second team

Julia Bursick, So., MF, Norwin

Reagan Casper, Sr., D, Norwin

Gabby Fabery, Jr., MF, Southmoreland

Marissa Garn, Sr., MF, Mt. Pleasant

Riley Gesinski, Jr., MF, Mt. Pleasant

Emilie Osloski, Fr., MF, Penn-Trafford

Maggie Piper, Jr., D, Mt. Pleasant

Laurel Rummel, Fr., GK, Mt. Pleasant

Sierra Todero, Sr., F, Franklin Regional

Kendalyn Umbel, So., MF, Yough

Nicky Veychek, Sr., MF, Yough

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Latrobe, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland, Yough