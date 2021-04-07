Greensburg Salem baseball can’t overcome slow start in loss to Uniontown

Wednesday, April 7, 2021 | 9:37 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s Garrett Cribbs (9) and Robbie Seigenfuse (8) watch the action against Uniontown on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

The faster the young Greensburg Salem baseball team learns not to give games away, the faster the Golden Lions will start winning on a consistent basis.

Greensburg Salem (1-4, 1-3) dropped a two-game series with Uniontown by literally handing the visitors the game.

The Red Raiders (2-2, 2-2) took advantage of 10 walks, two hit batters and a couple errors in a 12-8 victory in Section 3-4A action. Uniontown won the first game of the series on Tuesday, 11-10.

An error with two outs in the top of the first inning allowed Uniontown to score seven unearned runs. The Red Raiders chased Greensburg Salem starter Owen Tutich in the first as they sent 13 batters to the plate. They also collected six singles.

“Owen pitched well in his first outing against Elizabeth Forward,” Greensburg Salem coach Bill Wisniewski said. “Who knows how he would have pitched if he would have gotten through the inning?”

Greensburg Salem returns only one starter from the 2019 squad, junior shortstop Hayden Teska. He was the starting catcher as a freshman but switched positions this season.

“Covid has hurt us,” Wisniewski said. “We have to learn how to throw strikes and we can’t walk people, we can’t strike out, and we can’t make errors. We realistically could be 4-0. It’s up to us to right the ship.”

The Golden Lions had opportunities to get back in the game, but they weren’t able to have that big inning. They collected 10 hits, but they stranded 10 runners, including leaving the bases loaded in the first inning.

Uniontown starter Hunter Chaikcic was more successful because he only allowed three walks while working into the fifth inning.

The Red Raiders did collect 13 hits and stranded 13 runners. Colt Sparks had three hits while Tate Musko (double), Aden Martin and Austin Grego each had two hits. Martin and Grego each had 3 RBI.

Dylan Sarsfield, Tutich (double) and Robbie Seigenfuse each had two hits for Greensburg Salem.

