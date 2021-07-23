Greensburg Salem heavyweight Billy McChesney makes Ivy League commitment

Friday, July 23, 2021 | 12:00 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg-Salem’s Billy McChesney paces outside the mat before competing in the heavyweight Class 3A semifinal during the PIAA wrestling championships March 13.

Greensburg Salem heavyweight Billy McChesney is headed to the Ivy League.

The Golden Lions rising senior announced his commitment to wrestle at Columbia via Twitter on Thursday night.

“A huge thank you goes out to all of my coaches and Greensburg as a whole for always supporting me,” McChesney wrote. “I’m excited to see where this road takes me.”

McChesney went 25-8 as a junior to run his career record to 84-24. He finished fourth in the state, second in the WPIAL and first in his section thanks to a win over rival Isaiah Vance of Hempfield.

McChesney finished second in the WPIAL and seventh in the state as a sophomore.

McChesney was also being recruited as a football player. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound lineman was receiving interest from schools such as Penn, Lehigh and Seton Hill.

