Greensburg Salem puts offense in hands of skilled standout Cody Rubrecht

Thursday, August 18, 2022 | 12:01 PM

What do you do with the best athlete on your football team?

If you’re Greensburg Salem coach Dave Keefer you make him your quarterback.

That’s what Keefer is doing this season with senior Cody Rubrecht.

Arguably the top wide receiver returning in the WPIAL, Rubrecht was dangerous every time he touched the football in 2021.

He caught 48 passes for a school-record 1,010 yards and scored 11 touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown and had a return touchdown.

“We want Cody to touch the ball as many times as possible,” Keefer said. “He’s a game changer. He’s the best skilled player that I’ve ever coached.

“We’re going run a different style offense with Cody at quarterback. We’re looking to build on the success we had last year and build on who we have left.”

Keefer must replace a potent passing attack.

Quarterback Hayden Teska, now at Seton Hill, had a record season for the Golden Lions. He completed 135 of 280 passes for 2,137 yards and 20 touchdowns. Also lost to graduation were Donavin Waller, who caught 35 passes for 508 yards and four touchdowns.

One of Rubrecht’s top targets should be senior Christian Hostetler, who had 19 catches for 237 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore Kai Brunot is expected to assume the running back duties. He replaces J.C. Wallish, who graduated. He saw valuable action late in the season. Sophomore Brady Smith could see time in the backfield, while sophomore Peyton Chismar is being groomed as Rubrecht’s backup.

Also back on offense are senior center Christian McChesney, right tackle Kaleb Riggs, left tackle Ayden Thompson and slot back Jeremy Wallish.

Sophomore Azreal Franklin and senior Isaiah Payne are expected to compete for the guard spots.

Keefer said four or five players could see playing time at wide receiver, while Julian Stevens and Blake Leone will be the tight ends.

One of the biggest holes Keefer must fill is at nose tackle after Billy McChesney graduated and now wrestles at Columbia.

Keefer said McChesney was a disruptive force up front.

“He’s a big loss, but we still can be a solid defense,” Keefer said. “We just have to limit big plays.”

On the defensive side of the ball, back are Rubrecht at safety, Christian McChesney, Thompson and Riggs on the line, Wallish and Bruno in the secondary and Julian Stevens at linebacker.

The Golden Lions finished 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the WPIAL Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference. They were alive for a postseason berth until the end when they were edged by Plum, 30-27.

Greensburg Salem also will face numerous new opponents after dropping to the Class 3A Interstate Conference. The Golden Lions are in a conference with Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, Mt. Pleasant, Southmoreland and South Allegheny. The nonconference schedule includes rival Hempfield, Derry, Ligonier Valley, Deer Lakes and East Allegheny.

It will be the first time in school history that the Golden Lions will face Deer Lakes, East Allegheny and South Allegheny.

“The new conference should create some excitement,” Keefer said. “We’ll be playing some new and some local teams. It should be a nice addition.”

Greensburg Salem

Coach: Dave Keefer

2021 record: 5-5, 3-4 in Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference

All-time record: 705-400-39

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 Hempfield, 7

9.2 Derry, 7

9.9 at Ligonier Valley, 7

9.16 Deer Lakes, 7

9.23 East Allegheny, 7

9.30 at Mt. Pleasant*, 7

10.7 Belle Vernon*, 7

10.14 at Southmoreland*, 7

10.21 Elizabeth Forward*, 7

10.28 at South Allegheny*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Hayden Teska*

135-280, 2,137 yards, 20 TDs

Rushing: Rashad Canady Jr.

93-381, 7 TDs

Receiving: Cody Rubrecht

48-1,010, 13 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• Greensburg Salem joined the 700-win club in 2020. The Golden Lions, with 705, follow Jeannette (767), Aliquippa (757), New Castle (752), Washington (724) and Clairton (708) as WPIAL teams with more than 700 victories.

• The Golden Lions have been playing football since 1894 and have played in 1,146 games.

• Greensburg Salem has won eight conference titles, one WPIAL title and four mythical state titles, which were awarded at the time. The team has made the WPIAL playoffs 17 times and qualified once for the PIAA playoffs.

• From 1894 to 1959 the school was known as Greensburg High School.

ROSTER

No., Name, Pos., Ht./Wt., Cl.

2, Rashaad Canady, RB/SB/DB, 5-11/170, Sr.

3, Julian Stevens, TE/HB/ILB, 6-3/205, Jr.

4, Jerome Wallish, SB/DB, 5-6/125, Sr.

5, Chrisitan Hostetler, SB/LB, 5-11/80, Sr.

6, Evan Hughes, WR/LB, 6-1/165, Fr.

8, Markeece Walker, WR/DB, 6-0/145, Jr.

10, Blake Leone, TE/HB/LB, 6-1/175, Jr.

11, Cody Rubrecht, QB/DB, 5-11/175, Sr.

12, Peyton Chismar, QB/DB, 6-1/170, So.

13, Jordan Anker, QB/DB, 5-9/165, Jr.

16, Kaidyn Gonder, WR/LB, 5-10/145, Sr.

17, Anthony Matthews, TE/HB/LB, 5-10/160, Fr.

18, Dominic Rosensteel, WR/DB, 5-10/140, So.

21, Keegan Young, WR/DB, 5-10/145, So.

23, Cooper Dann, WR/DB/LB, 5-9/165, So.

24, Adam Dipasquale, SB/LB, 5-10/160, Jr.

25, Akheim McCreary, RB/DB, 5-9/135, Fr.

28, Daishaun Alexander, K, 6-3/185, Sr.

30, Jackson Hostetler, WR/DB, 5-6/120, Fr.

32, Kai Brunot, RB/DB, 5-10/155, So.

33, Cameron Susman, WR/DB, 6-0/145, Jr.

34, Brady Smith, RB/LB, 5-8/160, So.

35, Max Topper, TE/HB/LB, 5-9/155, Fr.

40, Nathan Dipasquale, SB/LB, 5-9/145, Fr.

42, Alijah Gibson, WR/DB, 5-7/130, Fr.

45, Noah Dudek, WR/DB, 5-6/100, Fr.

50, Kaleb Riggs, OL/DL, 6-1/250, Sr.

51, Isaiah Payne, OL/DL, 6-2/245, Sr.

52, Azreal Franklin, OL/LB, 5-11/200, So.

54, Brayden Armstrong, OL/DL, 6-3/260, So.

55, Casey Susman, OL/DL, 6-4/230, Jr.

57, Jake Geary, OL/DL, 5-9/215, Jr.

58, Ender Cosgrove, OL/LB, 5-11/170, So.

59, Cole Savage, OL/LB, 5-11/212, So.

62, Ryan Ebersole, OL/DL, 5-10/220, Jr.

63, Christian McChesney, OL/DL, 5-10/230, Sr.

64, Wesley Heverly, OL/LB, 5-9/165, So.

66, Gabe Grant, OL/DL, 5-9/235, Fr.

69, Isaiah Stillwagon, OL/DL, 6-1/275, Fr.

71, Sam Ghrist, OL/DL, 5-11/325, Jr.

72, Raymond Yurko, OL/DL, 6-3/300, Fr.

73, Ayden Thompson, OL/DL, 6-3/240, Jr.

74, Jack McGough, OL/DL, 5-9/230, So.

86, Tyrese Lewis, WR/DB, 5-9/155, Fr.

