Greensburg Salem set to hire Norwin grad as boys basketball coach

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 | 4:18 PM

Waynesburg Athletics Cameron Auld

Greensburg Salem will vote to hire Cameron Auld as head boys basketball coach at Wednesday night’s board meeting.

Auld is the recommended candidate for the position.

A Norwin graduate, Auld most recently served as the freshman coach with the Norwin boys program under Lance Maha.

He would replace Mark Zahorchak, who resigned after four seasons leading the Golden Lions.

Auld, 24, who works for InfoBate, a data placement business in Green Tree, also was a men’s basketball assistant at his college alma mater, Waynesburg, for one year, and spent one season with the Waynesburg Central boys staff.

Greensburg Salem played in WPIAL Class 6A the past two years and finished 3-19 last year. The Golden Lions will move to Class 4A next season.

