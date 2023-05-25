Greensburg Salem’s Cody Rubrecht makes huge leap in the pole vault

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 | 5:34 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s Cody Rubrecht sets the school record in pole vault at the WPIAL championships.

Before this spring, Greensburg Salem senior Cody Rubrecht was known as an outstanding football player.

The Seton Hill football commit was a two-time Tribune-Review Terrific 25 selection as a wide receiver and quarterback. He also played basketball.

Maybe the Seton Hill track coaches should look at how is has ascended in the pole vault this season.

A year ago, before an injury shortened his season, Rubrecht picked up the pole for the first time for fun and placed in two meets.

So he stuck with it this season and he went from clearing 11 feet, 6 inches early in the season to setting a school record of 14-6 and qualifying for the PIAA track and field championships Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.

Rubrecht will compete in Class 2A in the pole vault and 100-meter dash.

He broke the record of Dalton Miller set in 2011.

What Rubrecht has done his senior season has amazed his coach, Alyssa (Palenchar) Lukatch, who pole vaulted at Derry and High Point.

“That is very impressive, especially what he’s done in one season,” Lukatch said. “Pole vaulting is all about speed, strength and body awareness. Cody has all of that.

“We’ve been working all season. We spent a lot of time working on fundamentals. We’ve tried to get him to pick up the pole.”

Rubrecht said he’s still learning the sport.

“I still drag the pole,” Rubrecht said. “I haven’t mastered carrying the pole yet. I think I cleared 11-1 last year.”

Rubrecht said pole vaulting for Seton Hill might be a possibility.

“I’m open to it,” he said. “I have a lot of room for improvement. The first time I tried, I felt comfortable. It was an adrenaline rush.

“I watch other guys pole vault, and I look at their form. I just want to do my best at states.”

Lukatch said anything is possible at states. She said she’s seen good jumpers bomb out under the pressure.

“You never know what can happen at states,” she said. “Our focus with Cody is to keep on doing what he’s does and make it an enjoyable moment.

“I believable he can make 15 feet. It’s doable to beat 14-6. It’s still up in the air about jumping in college, but he seems to enjoy it.”

Tapper looks to defend titles

Hempfield senior Liz Tapper is the reigning PIAA Class 3A discus and shot put champion.

But going into this weekend’s state tournament, she is only seeded No. 1 in the shot put at 46 feet, 1 3/4 inches. She has the top throw in the state in the discus of 159-9, but her best throw at the WPIAL championships May 17 was 152-8. Warwick senior Ella Lucas is seeded No. 1 after a throw of 157-7.

Tapper, however, said she isn’t concerned. She knows what it takes to win gold in Shippensburg.

“Last week was difficult because of the windy conditions,” Tapper said. “I’m just focused on a good week of practice. I felt like I’m close to some big throws.”

Tapper, who has battled a Lisfranc injury this spring, is committed to Michigan.

Also seeded No. 1 in the discus is her teammate, junior Peyton Murray. His throw of 169-5 was the top throw in the district qualifiers. His best throw of the season is 182-1.

Other county athletes look for medals include WPIAL champions: Norwin senior Bella Brozeski (300 hurdles), Derry sophomore Sophia Mazzoni (javelin), Ligonier Valley sophomore John Jablunovsky (high jump) and Kiski Area junior Eliza Miller (800).

There are 25 other individuals from the county looking to bring back a state medal.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

