Greensburg Salem’s Stoner wins 2nd state wrestling title, keeps program tradition alive

By:

Sunday, March 15, 2020 | 4:31 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem wrestler Riley Stoner is supported by coach Randy Parsley before being introduced in a dual meet against Latrobe on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Greater Latrobe High School. Submitted Greensburg Salem senior wrestler Riley Stoner Previous Next

Super Bowl MVPs go to Disney World the day after the game.

Greensburg Salem senior Riley Stoner went to the Orlando, Fla., area theme park the day after she won a second Pennsylvania USA Girls wrestling title in Gettysburg.

She pinned Montoursville’s Dominic Daugherty at 2 minutes, 22 seconds in the 128-pound final. She also pinned Miah Lehman of Canton and Sage Trumbower of Parkland.

While winning a state title was enjoyable, so was watching her sister Kaitlin play softball for Delaware Valley College, which she got to do after the tournament in additions to spending time at Cocoa Beach, Fla.

“It was an awesome experience,” Stoner said. “Winning my second state title was special, too. Your first title is always a little more exciting. I thought the competition was a little tougher last year.”

Stoner kept a tradition going at Greensburg Salem. The Golden Lions wrestling program has crowned a state champion every decade since 1938, when John Metzler claimed the school’s first title.

She becomes the 12th Greensburg Salem wrestler to win a state wrestling title, including Vertus Jones, Greg Jones, Brian Kapusta, Donnie Jones and Jeff Kapusta. Donnie Jones and Brian Kapusta are the other multiple winners.

“She kept our streak going,” Greensburg Salem coach Randy Parsley said. “She’s a really good wrestler. She competed against the boys, and I don’t care who it is, if she hits her move she can beat anyone.”

That move, Stoner said, is a chin left.

“It’s basically a headlock,” said Stoner, who pinned four opponents in the state tournament. “Winning another title was a result of all the hard work I put in over the years. Wrestling boys also helped prepare me.”

Stoner, who won the 122-pound state title as a junior, signed to wrestle at Gannon. She said it was the right fit. She felt at home when she visited.

The Viper Pit tournament in Wheeling, W.Va., was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak, and Stoner had planned to compete there.

And while school is off the next two weeks, Stoner plans on working out and might try freestyle events this summer as she prepares for Gannon. Stoner plans to major in early childhood education.

Wrestling has taught her a lot over the years.

“It taught me how to work hard and compete,” Stoner said.

And Disney just happened to be a reward.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Greensburg Salem