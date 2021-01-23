H.S. notebook: Belle Vernon’s Dane Anden gets preferred walk-on offer from Pitt

Saturday, January 23, 2021 | 7:27 PM

Jeff Helsel | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Dane Anden runs against Laurel Highlands on Oct. 2, 2020, at Laurel Highlands.

Dane Anden could hardly believe the news.

“When I told him, he was ecstatic,” Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert said. “He was really excited.”

The news was that Pitt has more than the rumored lukewarm interest in the Leopards senior running back, who was a key cog in last year’s run to the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals.

The Panthers saw fit to offer Anden a preferred walk-on deal to join the program in the fall and make a run at a scholarship. The 6-foot, 175-pound Anden was slowed some by a foot injury late in the year, but he was productive alongside a number of other weapons in the BVA backfield, including quarterback Devin Whitlock.

Anden rushed for 418 yards and four touchdowns in six games for the Leopards (6-2), averaging 4.7 yards per carry. He had two 1oo-yard games, caught two touchdowns and had an interception at defensive back.

Pitt has been known to browse Belle Vernon’s roster. It has lineman Blake Zubovic now and is interested in another fast-rising player in freshman Quinton Martin, who has a scholarship offer from Pitt.

Martin is a 6-3, 180-pounder who played running back, receiver and defensive back last season.

Anden also recently picked up a Division II offer from Edinboro.

Recruiting

Mt. Pleasant senior football player Jonas King made a verbal commitment to Mercyhurst of the D-II Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

King is a 6-5, 220-pound receiver and outside linebacker.

• Mark Mizerak committed to play at D-II Clarion of the PSAC. The hulking lineman from Greensburg Central Catholic also had offers from Notre Dame (Ohio), of the Mountain East, Cal (Pa.), West Liberty, Wheeling, Wooster and Wheeling Jesuit.

The 6-6, 300-pound senior also had a preferred walk-on offer from St. Francis (Pa.).

• Franklin Regional senior Rayna Todero signed a letter of intent to continue her track and field career at Robert Morris.

• Sean Knight, a 6-3, 250-pound offensive lineman, defensive end and long-snapper, will continue his playing career at Cal (Pa.). Knight had 36 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in five games this season for the Spartans, who had their final two games canceled because of covid-19 concerns.

• Yough senior two-way tackle Austin Caudill picked up D-II offers from Edinboro, Clarion and Wheeling.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Hempfield, Mt. Pleasant, Yough