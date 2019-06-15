Hale, Koenig earn Baldwin athletic scholarship awards
By: Ray Fisher
Friday, June 14, 2019 | 10:50 PM
Macy Hale and Jared Koenig appear to be two-of-a-kind.
Both multiple-sport athletes, they capped their senior year at Baldwin by reeling in top academic awards at the all-sports banquet May 17 at the high school auditorium.
Hale and Koenig landed the 2019 Scholarship Award from the Baldwin Whitehall Schools Athletic Boosters Association, receiving $1,500 apiece.
Both competed in track and field and cross country.
“Macy and Jared were great selections for this honor,” said Ed Helbig, Baldwin’s track and field coach. “Both were hard-working, goal-oriented and great leaders that led by example and did anything their coaches would ask them.
“Macy and Jared exemplify everything that senior leaders should be: work hard, do the extra things during the season and help the younger athletes. They learned how senior leaders should be from the seniors that came before them, and continued that tradition this year.
”
Hale was a four-year competitor in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. She graduated with a 4.547 GPA.
“Macy is an outstanding young lady,” said Rich Wright, Baldwin’s cross country coach. “She has given everything of herself in the classroom and in her running. She ran top times in the 1,600 (5 minutes, 9 seconds), 800 (2:20) and 400 (60.4). Her unselfishness made her a great relay person. Our girls 4-by-8 relay placed seventh at the WPIAL finals and groomed our younger runners for years to come.
”
Wright marveled at Hale’s unique leadership abilities during her time at Baldwin.
“A coach could never had asked and received the leadership and work ethic Macy has given me,” Wright said. “Her departing (through graduation) brings much sadness to all of us. She is and will always be one of the best Baldwin has to offer.”
Hale will attend Penn State, passing on scholarships and the possibility of extending her running career. She plans to major in biomedical engineering.
“I was very honored and happy to win the award,” Hale said. “ I feel very accomplished that I had the best qualifications in all these areas and was presented with this award.”
Some of Hale’s favorite memories as a Baldwin athlete centered around her cross country career.
“My favorite memory would be just cross country in general,” she said, “because we have a small, close-knit team which is like a family. And being with them is always fun even if we have a 14-mile workout that day.”
Qualifying for the PIAA meet in the 1,600 also ranks high among her fondest memories.
“That’s because I had an outside chance at qualifying,” she said, “but everyone was so supportive and believed in me that I ran my best race ever and qualified. It was a very happy experience for me.”
Koenig specialized in the pole vault. He also helped in various relays.
“I was thrilled when I heard my name announced at the banquet,” Koenig said. “It was such an incredible feeling that all my hard work both in and out of the classroom was being recognized. I felt extremely grateful for the boosters who made the scholarship possible.
”
Helbig said Koenig, who graduated with a 4.48 GPA, was an outstanding teammate and a provider of great team spirit.
“Jared would volunteer to run the 4-by-400 and 4-by-800 relays when he was asked,” Helbig said. “Jared failed to qualify for the WPIAL championship meet this year, missing the (pole vault) qualifying mark by 1 inch. Even though he wasn’t competing at the WPIAL championship meet, Jared practiced the next week and went to the championship meet to help and support the two vaulters from Baldwin that did qualify.”
Koenig competed in the Highlanders’ cross country program for four years, displaying improvement season by season.
“He’s an outstanding young man,” Wright said.
“Jared’s an outstanding student in the classroom, a great leader, and a gifted runner and pole vaulter. He also filled in when we needed a 4-by-8 runner. There was nothing Jared wouldn’t try and give a 100 percent.”
Koenig plans to attend Youngstown State, where he will study civil engineering in the honors college.
“Both Macy and Jared exhibit characteristics that are exemplary when it comes to being a student-athlete,” said John Saras, Baldwin’s athletic coordinator. “Their dedication defines who they are as individuals.
“It was a true pleasure to see them grow and work toward the highest level of success over these past four years at Baldwin.”
Tags: Baldwin
