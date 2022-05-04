Hampton 3-sport star Matt DeMatteo to run track at Duquesne

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | 12:48 AM

Tribune-Review Hampton’s Matt DeMatteo competes in the triple jump finals at the 2021 WPIAL Class 3A track and field championships at Slippery Rock University.

Hampton three-sport athlete Matt DeMatteo has committed to attend Duquesne on a track scholarship.

The senior was also considering Penn State (track) and James Madison (football).

DeMatteo is a two-time all-conference selection in football and a two-time all-section pick in basketball, but his best offers were for track and field.

“It’s close to home. It’s a nice school. They have a really good educational program,” he said of Duquesne. “It came down to a financial decision. They offered me a scholarship for track, so it was kind of hard to pass up.”

DeMatteo, who will run the 400 hurdles at the Atlantic 10 program, won the 300 hurdles at the Butler Invitational last month with a personal-best time of 39.15 seconds, the fastest time of any WPIAL runner this spring, according to PA MileSplit.

He finished fifth in the 300 hurdles at the WPIAL Class 3A championships and ninth in the PIAA finals last year and qualified for states in three events (triple jump and 1,600 relay).

DeMatteo will punt for Team Pennsylvania in the Big 33 game May 30 in Harrisburg, two days after the PIAA track and field championships.

“That will be a busy weekend,” he said.

