Hampton athletes earn postseason honors after historic fall season

Saturday, December 5, 2020 | 11:18 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Madison Hurst plays against Armstrong Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Hampton High School.

The most challenging, unusual sports season in WPIAL history included something else that has never been seen before.

This fall marked the first time that Hampton’s football, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball teams all reached the WPIAL playoffs in the same season.

“With everything that went on (with covid protocols), it’s a testament to the kids and the coaches to how hard they worked throughout the season,” athletic director Bill Cardone said. “But ultimately, once they get on the field they have to perform, and I think they performed at a very high level.”

For their efforts, the standout athletes who led Hampton to this historic fall season have landed multiple postseason honors.

From senior defensive lineman Dawson Dietz to freshman midfielder Madison Hurst, the Talbots dotted All-WPIAL, all-conference and all-section teams in coaches’ voting.

The 5-foot-11, 240-pound Dietz, a two-way lineman, helped the Talbots (5-3) reach the WPIAL playoffs for the first time in five seasons. He was one of six Hampton players to earn first-team all-Greater Allegheny Conference honors.

“I was proud of them,” coach Jacque DeMatteo said, “and I was thankful that the other coaches from the around the league felt the same way.”

Junior defender Ava France and freshman midfielder Madison Hurst were selected all-WPIAL Class AAA as the girls soccer team (12-3) won its first section title since 2008.

Hurst, who scored a team-high 14 goals, joined OLSH midfielder Alexa Taylor as the only freshmen to earn all-WPIAL honors among 110 girls spanning four classifications.

Junior forward Gabe Viszlay netted all-WPIAL honors as the Talbots boys soccer team went 11-5-1 and outscored its opponents 47-12. Viszlay was alerted to his all-WPIAL selection with an early-morning call from his coach, Matt McAwley.

“It made the day a lot better, knowing I achieved something like that,” said Viszlay, who finished with seven goals and a team-best nine assists.

The section co-champion girls volleyball team (11-4) placed six players on the Section 5-3A all-section team, including two senior all-WPIAL picks, libero Julia Resch and outside hitter Addie Syglowski.

“It says a lot about the team and how hard they worked,” first-year coach Annie Bozzo said. “I think it’s very well-deserved that they earned those honors.”

While the teams went a combined 39-15-1, none of them advanced past the WPIAL quarterfinals. But the future remains promising. Thirteen of the 22 athletes to gain postseason honors are set to return next season, including all four boys soccer all-section picks.

“I think this year was definitely a great year for all of Hampton,” Viszlay said, “but I think next year will probably be better.”

FANTASTIC FALL

Postseason honors for Hampton fall athletes:

Football

All-Greater Allegheny Conference

First team

Benny Haselrig, so., WR; Ryan Mankevich, sr., center; Matt DeMatteo, jr., K; Dawson Dietz, sr., DL; Gage Galuska, sr., OLB; Colin Murray, sr., DB

Second team

Zach Reese, sr., DL

Boys soccer

All-WPIAL

Gabe Viszlay, jr., F

All-section

Zach Panza, jr., D; Liam Nichols, jr., F; Henry Hughes, jr., D; Viszlay

Girls soccer

All-WPIAL

Ava France, jr, D; Madison Hurst, fr., MF

All-section

Jillian Antol, jr., MF; Nicole Fortes, jr., D; Adrianna Rossetti, sr., MF; France; Hurst

Girls volleyball

All-WPIAL

Second team

Julia Resch, sr., DS

Third team

Addie Syglowski, sr., OH

All-section

First team

Resch; Syglowski

Second team

Claudia Braun, jr., S; Kai Herchenroether, jr., MH; Lily Obendorfer, sr., MH

Third team

Emmy Schrom, fr., OH

