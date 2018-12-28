Hampton boys establish themselves as playoff contender

By: Devon Moore

Thursday, December 27, 2018 | 7:57 PM

There’s a lot of basketball left. But if Joe Lafko wasn’t sure how his team stacked up during preseason, he has a better idea now.

The Talbots excelled before Christmas with two big wins away from home in exciting fashion to run their record to 5-2.

After holding Plum to two points in overtime to secure a 56-49 victory Friday night, the team came back with a 40-39 nonconference victory against Beaver Falls the next day.

“It was a good learning experience for the guys,” Lafko said.

“We definitely have to learn on some things, closing out games. But winning back-to-back games like we did, away from home, it’s a big confidence-booster for the team.”

The team has been lifted by a superior frontcourt capable of limiting possessions and putting down high-percentage shots. Ben Ringeisen is averaging 17 points and Colby Mignogna 11.

Ringeisen said the team, which lost leader Adam Bittner to graduation and leading scorer Isaac DeGregorio to transfer, had its ears open this offseason.

“We’re definitely feeling good,” Ringeisen said. “We all came into the season, I don’t want to say with a chip on our shoulder. But a little bit motivated. I know a lot of people were counting us out because we lost Isaac and Adam.”

Senior guard Josh Winek is averaging 11 points, keeping opposing defenses honest at the perimeter.

Ringeisen sat out the latter part of last season with a shoulder injury. He had a breakout performance in a 72-58 victory over Indiana, putting up 31 points on 14 of 16 shooting and adding 10 rebounds.

“What I’m averaging right now is because my teammates are being unselfish and getting me the ball,” Ringeisen said. “I’d like to think if I’m getting doubled, I can kick it back out.”

The 6-foot-5 forward started high school as a dedicated tennis player, but he also has found a home on the basketball court.

“Ben is an exceptional tennis player and athlete,” Lafko said. “He’s also a very good basketball player. He has good quickness, jumping ability and eye-hand coordination. He is a pleasure to coach, and we look forward to his development.”

The team expects to continue to improve as it hits the meat of its section slate. Mars and Franklin Regional, the WPIAL Class 5A finalists last year, play in Hampton’s section.

Hampton kept an early-season matchup respectable Dec. 14, matching Franklin Regional nearly score-for-score after going down by double digits in the first quarter, ultimately losing 60-49.

“We felt like we could be a competitive team,” Lafko said. “But we just didn’t know with the schedule we had what games we could win. We’ve been fortunate the games have been falling on the ‘W’ side of the margin. But there’s a lot of basketball to play.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.

