Hampton building foundation for 2023 football season

By:

Saturday, June 24, 2023 | 11:34 AM

Tribune-Review Tribune-Review Hampton running back Brock Borgo runs through drills during training camp last season.

The spring sports schedule has just wrapped up, but that doesn’t mean teams aren’t already preparing for the fall season.

After a heartbreaking WPIAL first-round playoff loss, the Hampton Talbots football team got together the week after Memorial Day to turn the page to the 2023 season.

The Talbots are coming off a 5-6 season that ended with a 34-33 loss to No. 8 Montour in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs. No. 9 Hampton lost on a 23-yard Hail Mary as time expired.

Coach Steve Sciullo used the four-day gathering to incorporate the incoming freshman as well as installing the basics of their offense such as their run schemes, pass routes and protections.

“We get a chance to get the kids all together and get some work in,” Sciullo said. “Unfortunately, we were missing a good bit of kids because lacrosse was playing the state playoffs.

“It’s hard to get everyone together with all the offseason sports and with baseball and basketball being full-time sports for some of these kids. It’s rare to get the whole entire team together. It’s great to get out there with all the guys and integrate the incoming freshmen a little bit.”

As Sciullo embarks on his second season as the head man at Hampton, he has learned from his first season and is looking to make improvements. One thing the coaching staff is aiming to do is provide the players with a couple of plays a week during the offseason for them to master.

“We’ve been finding the things we want to improve and improving on them,” Sciullo said. “It all comes down to the work of the kids. If the kids don’t want to work, then it’s not going to happen. We are lucky that we have kids that want to work and get stronger on their own and in the weight room with us as well.”

In recent weeks, Hampton has participated in a few 7-on-7 competitions with other local schools. The Talbots traveled to North Hills for one event and hosted another.

“It’s about learning the coverages, not making mistakes and competing,” Sciullo said. “If you’re trying to win games in 7-on-7, then there are games that you aren’t going to win during the regular season.”

The Talbots will return two players who received first-team all-Greater Allegheny Conference honors last year.

Senior running back Brock Borgo will look to continue to build off another 1,000-yard season. Borgo rushed for 1,017 yards and five touchdowns as a junior and 1,085 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore.

“I think he’s one of the most slept-on players in the WPIAL,” Sciullo said. “I’m sure he’s going to do big things this year, and I’m really excited he’s on our team.”

Senior defensive end Gabe Gannelli will look to replicate his team-high 13 sacks along with 11 quarterback hurries during his junior season.

“Gannelli is our best pass rusher in our conference,” Sciullo said. “He’s probably the best defensive player in our conference period. When you get pressure up front with your four guys with your hand in the ground, you can do some things with your coverages.”

The Talbots will also return two players who received all-conference honorable mention – senior offensive lineman Nate Glock and senior defensive lineman Gryffin Keller.

Sciullo and the Hampton coaching staff will look for ways to replace the production lost by three key parts to their offense last year — quarterback Joey Mayer, wide receiver Benny Haselrig and all-purpose back Eric Weeks.

As one of the leaders on the team, Borgo believes participation in any offseason program will help in the long run for the Talbots.

“We need to make sure everyone is there even though it’s not mandatory,” Borgo said. “We need to especially make sure the seniors are there. We need to make sure everyone is getting better. You aren’t going to get better if you’re not there.”

Tags: Hampton