Hampton grad Tyler Bischke picks New Orleans
By:
Saturday, July 31, 2021 | 8:03 AM
Former Hampton infielder Tyler Bischke has committed to Division I New Orleans after excelling during his lone season at a tiny junior college in Oklahoma.
Bischke, a shortstop, hit .331 with a team-leading 57 runs and 16 stolen bases at Murray State College in Tishomingo, Okla. Bischke, who spent one covid-shortened season at Kent State before transferring to Murray State, was also considering Gardner-Webb, George Mason and Division II Salem.
Tags: Hampton
More Baseball• North Allegheny catcher Aaron Posey commits to Division I Kennesaw State
• Traveling summer baseball teams keep Hampton players sharp
• Bush hired as baseball coach at Ligonier Valley
• Penn-Trafford Junior Legion team wins 1st state title
• Penn-Trafford Junior Legion loses but still will play for championship