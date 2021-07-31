Hampton grad Tyler Bischke picks New Orleans

Saturday, July 31, 2021 | 8:03 AM

Jaxson Pitts | Murray State athletics Hampton graduate Tyler Bischke is a shortstop on the 2021 Murray State College baseball team.

Former Hampton infielder Tyler Bischke has committed to Division I New Orleans after excelling during his lone season at a tiny junior college in Oklahoma.

Bischke, a shortstop, hit .331 with a team-leading 57 runs and 16 stolen bases at Murray State College in Tishomingo, Okla. Bischke, who spent one covid-shortened season at Kent State before transferring to Murray State, was also considering Gardner-Webb, George Mason and Division II Salem.

