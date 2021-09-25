Hampton ground game too much for Highlands as Talbots roll to 5-0

By:

Friday, September 24, 2021 | 10:23 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Highlands Luke Bombalski his wrapped up by Hamptonճ Michael Witherup and Adam Dombowski in the first half Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Highlands’ Golden Ram Stadium. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Brock White is wrapped up by a host of Hampton defenders in the first half Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Highlands’ Golden Ram Stadium. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Eric Weeks finds running room against Highlands in the first half Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Highlands’ Golden Ram Stadium. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Benny Haselrig celebrates with Brock Borgo after his touchdown reception in the second half Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Highlands’ Golden Ram Stadium. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Hampton’s Brock Borgo breaks the tackle of Highlands’ Brock White during the second half Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Highlands’ Golden Ram Stadium. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Bryan Randolph (center) attempts to catch a pass in the second half as the Hampton defense converges Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Highlands’ Golden Ram Stadium. Previous Next

Hampton’s running back-by-committee is continuing to work out well.

The Talbots played ball-control football and rolled to a 27-7 victory Friday over Highlands at Golden Rams Stadium. Christian Liberto, Brock Borgo and quarterback Matt DeMatteo combined for 156 yards on 25 carries, chiefly on plays that kept the clock running.

Case in point was the third when Hampton took the kickoff and held the ball for 8 minutes, 17 seconds. The drive resulted in DeMatteo’s second field goal of the game to put the Talbots clearly in control at that point, 20-0.

Highlands ran just four offensive plays in the quarter.

“It was the line, too,” said Hampton coach Jacque MeMatteo. “It was a total team effort in all facets of the game. I was disappointed by too many penalties. We weren’t clicking there, and we can’t afford that as we get deeper and deeper into this stuff.”

The Talbots, 2-0 in the Greater Allegheny Conference and No.5 in this week’s Trib HSSN Class 4A rankings, are 5-0 overall for the first time since 2015.

Highlands, also seeking its first 5-0 start since 2015, slipped to 4-1, 1-1.

“Obviously, it was a tough night for us,” said Golden Rams coach Dom Girardi. “It’s difficult to swallow because at times we were doing well. We were getting some yards and moving the ball, but against a team like this, you really can’t afford any mistakes.”

In a key early moment, a ferocious Hampton rush on a Highlands punt resulted in a 10-yard kick, giving the Talbots possession at their 41. In a preview of how the game would go, Hampton drove 59 yards in 10 plays, chewing up nearly 4 minutes of the first-quarter clock.

Christian Liberto got the scoring underway, plunging the final yard for the touchdown.

Matt DeMatteo later booted a 42-yard field goal to make it 10-0.

Five plays later, Highlands running back Luke Bombalski thought he was down, but Talbots defensive back Joey Mayer swiped the ball and raced 43 yards for a touchdown to put Hampton in front, 17-0, with 3:59 to go in the half.

“You guys in the press box probably had a better view of that than I did,” Girardi said. “All I know is what I was told by our guys in the box. Luke’s butt hit the ground, and they saw the ball come out. I’m not questioning the call. I really didn’t see it.”

Said coach DeMatteo: “Turnovers helped us tonight, again, all facets of the game.”

Brock Borgo finished with 71 yards rushing, DeMatteo 43 and Liberto 42. Only three plays from the trio went for losses.

“We’re not the biggest team, but they’re very bright, they’re intelligent and we know our assignments,” coach DeMatteo said. “Our backs like to run hard and run forward. That’s been a key ingredient for us.”

Said Girardi: “We have to take our execution to the next level. Defensively, they’re very aggressive, and they have success with that. Offensively, they run the perimeter and also run the ball up the middle with power.”

Hampton didn’t necessarily need ball control later in the third period, going 44 yards in just four plays, with DeMatteo hitting Benny Haselrig on a 21-yard scoring pass.

Bombalski had another fine game for Highlands, running for 124 yards on 21 carries.

The sophomore has 637 yards on the season.

Watch an archived broadcast of this game on Trib HSSN.

Tags: Hampton, Highlands