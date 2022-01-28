Hampton hiring new football coach as Jacque DeMatteo ends 14-year stint

Thursday, January 27, 2022

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Hampton coach Jacque DeMatteo presides over a preseason workout in 2020.

For the first time in 14 years, Hampton soon will have a new football coach.

The district likely will hire a replacement next month for coach Jacque DeMatteo, who resigned this winter after an 11-1 season that included winning the Greater Allegheny Conference title. DeMatteo resigned to spend time with family and hopes to watch his son, Matt, compete in college.

“I needed to have some flexibility to follow him if it all works out for him,” said DeMatteo, whose son is a multi-sport athlete. “It’s hard to make that kind of commitment and be in two places at once. I expect our (football players) to be committed to what we’re trying to do. If I can’t be there, then it’s not fair to them or the program.”

Hampton hired DeMatteo in 2008. His teams went 62-79 in 14 seasons and reached the playoffs seven times. Last season was one of his best years. The Talbots finished 7-0 in the GAC with his son, a senior, among nine players earning all-conference honors.

“I couldn’t ask for a better ending with the group of seniors that we’ve had,” he said. “I was fortunate to watch those kids grow up because my son and them were all the same age. … It was definitely one of the highlights of coaching.”

DeMatteo told athletic director Bill Cardone about his plans to resign soon after the season. The job was advertised only internally. Cardone said a recommended candidate could be presented to the school board in February.

“There’s a really good transition happening,” DeMatteo said. “The coaches are going to stay intact.”

DeMatteo was head coach at Shaler before joining Hampton. He said he’s resigning but not retiring. He’ll continue to teach at Hampton and hasn’t ruled out coaching again sometime in the future.

“One thing about Jacque is he’s a really hard worker,” Cardone said. “He’s in it for the kids, and he’s done a great job with the program. Like a lot of places, we’ve had our ups and downs. But one thing that we’ve always maintained is treating the kids the right way. He and his staff have done that.”

