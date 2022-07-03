Hampton track standout Kevyn Fish wants to be known as more than a fast freshman

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Submitted Hampton’s Kevyn Fish took first place in the 3,200-meter run April 14.

Finishing first in a track and field event is never an easy task. There are many athletes vying for the prestigious accomplishment of being on the podium.

Hampton freshman Kevyn Fish took no time to become a track and field star, coming in first place in the 3,200-meter run when Hampton took on Kiski Area on April 14.

“Even just the last lap, you just you pour in everything you have left because at that point it doesn’t matter,” Fish said. “That’s my mindset throughout the race because I know I can run two miles, so if I just pushed myself the entire time, I’d rather push myself to the max than not finish the race.”

Fish was not only successful in the 3,200 during early season dual meets. She stayed consistent throughout the entire year. At the Butler Invitational, Fish finished fourth out of 46 runners and was the highest-ranked freshman.

Her success continued at the WPIAL Class 3A championships, finishing seventh with a personal-best time of 11:03.74.

“I just was so happy to be there and the weather was perfect for me. I had been with my friends the whole day,” Fish said. “I was surrounded by such good competition and such incredible people that when I hit the track, it was just like a game. I was speeding through people, and it’s like being in a race car, kind of.”

Her performance earned her a spot at the PIAA championships, where she finished 22nd in 11:15.78.

Fish also found quick success in the 1,600 meters, where she finished second in the Kiski Area meet in 5:19.74.

There is a lot of preparation before each meet, but her faith is what helps her the most.

“I’m a Christian, so I pray before every single race. That’s just something that helps me,” Fish said. “It calms me a lot too and it’s just important to me, so I do that before every single race.”

After states, she also competed in the Pine-Richland 5k, which is a mixed race with both boys and girls. Fish had one of the best performances for a Hampton runner in a 5k, finishing with a time of 18:26.29.

Her success with her historic time in the 5k makes her want to accomplish more throughout her track and field career.

“It makes me hungry for more and to improve more, and it just shows I can do more exciting things with my life,” Fish said. “Being an athlete helps you through college and just helps you excel in your future usually, so that’s pretty exciting.”

Fish started running because her father Ken and her siblings Joseph and Kennedy ran in high school. She knew after running a 6:22 mile in the sixth grade that running was for her.

As a ninth grader, Fish accomplished a ton in a short time. But she wants to be known as more than a fast freshman.

“It’s honestly such an incredible feeling, but at the same time, people always focus on your grade and will be like, ‘Oh, you did this as a freshman,’ which is incredible, and it’s such a good feeling, but at the same time, I just want to be good for being good no matter my age,” Fish said.

Fish is thankful for her coaches as they help the runners stay healthy throughout the season, and she also is grateful for her teammates as she views them as her best friends. Most importantly, she is always grateful for her family and she wants to accomplish what her siblings accomplished in track and field.

“None of this could have gone how it has without them and without the training and innovation and just the love and care that they’ve provided to me,” Fish said. “It’s just absolutely incredible.”

With one season in the books, she looks forward to continuing to grow. For next season, she has some goals she hopes she can reach — if friend and teammate Ava Vitiello doesn’t beat her to it.

“My goal is actually to break the 3,200 and the 1,600 school record,” Fish said, “or at least the 3,200 because Ava Vitiello, she’ll probably break the 1,600, which is so exciting.”

Tags: Hampton