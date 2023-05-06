Hampton track teams set for ‘fun part of the season’

Hampton’s Ava Vitiello won the 800 and 1,600 at the South Fayette Invitational.

Hampton’s girls track and field team qualified for the WPIAL playoffs out of Section 4-3A.

“I think the track athletes this year have been working really hard to continuously improve upon their times, distances and marks,” coach Heather Dietz said. “This group has a mix of veteran track athletes and athletes that are new to track and field. We also have a lot of younger athletes, so we are excited to see how they develop in the coming years.

“Our athletes have consistently shown improvement in their events as the season has progressed, which is always the goal.”

As a tuneup for the postseason, the Talbots participated in the South Fayette Invitational in late April.

Senior Ava Vitiello paced Hampton as a two-time medalist, placing third in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs with times of 2:22.7 and 5:11.23.

“I’m happy with my performance at South Fayette,” Vitiello said, “and I’m excited to continue racing and working hard towards getting faster times. The fun part of the season starts now.

“The girls team has done a really great job this year. We have put in the work and are ready for the invite season.

Kathleen Milon, Kevyn Fish and the 1,600-meter relay team also were medalists for the Talbots.

Milon, a junior, finished fourth in the 400 in 1:00.33 and Fish, a sophomore, placed fourth in the 3,200 in 11:38.02.

“My season is going well,” Milon said. “I’m tracking pretty close to where I was last year at this point. The South Fayette meet was fun, and I was excited to be in the last heat with some really great competition. I’m hovering at a minute in the 400 and hope to beat that time soon.

“I’m really impressed with the girls team this year, especially because last year we didn’t make the playoff meet and this year we are second in the section. So that is super exciting. We have worked really hard to get to this point. It’s just a great group of girls, and I’m really lucky to have them as teammates.”

The 1,600 relay team, consisting of freshman Claire Hukriede, Vitiello, Fish and Milon, placed sixth at South Fayette in 4:20.73.

Vitiello is a Northeastern recruit with a 4.419 GPA. She is a National Honor Society member and her school’s yearbook senior editor.

Also a cross country and indoor track standout, Vitiello was a PIAA qualifier a year ago as were Milon and Fish. The three girls have provided the Talbots with a proficient trio in the running events.

Milon is one of the top 400-meter runners in WPIAL Class 3A, placing fourth as a sophomore and sixth as a freshman. Fish took seventh place in the 3,200 last year.

Milon also is a 5-foot-7 guard on Hampton’s girls basketball team, which finished 15-11 in 2022-23 after advancing to the WPIAL quarterfinals and two consolation rounds.

“I really enjoy it, too,” Milon said. “We had a great season.”

Other leading competitors for the Talbots at South Fayette included senior Teresa Grimm (800, 1,600), freshman Sophie Shelkey (triple jump) and sophomore Carolyn Clutter (javelin). Shelkey also participates in the long and high jumps; Clutter also throws the shot put and discus.

The Hampton girls posted a 4-1 section record in advancing to the WPIAL team playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Meanwhile, Hampton’s boys squad finished with three titlists at South Fayette, including junior Dale Hall with a 1:55.34 showing in the 800. Hall also competes in the 1,600 and 3,200.

“Dale posted a 9:08.55 mark in the 3,200 at the Butler Invitational to break the team record (9:23.4) set by Doug Seiling in 1992,” said Dietz, Hampton’s longtime cross country coach.

The Talbots’ 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams connected on winning performances at South Fayette with times of 3:33.11 and 8:17.32.

Hall, juniors Layne Haught and A.J. Prodente and senior Ben Sheets teamed up in the 1,600 relay; Hall, juniors Jacob Bonnar and Chris Belch and Sheets ran in the 3,200 relay.

Additional individual medalists were Bonnar, fourth in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200; Haught, seventh in the 1,600; senior Joey Meyer, sixth in the 300 hurdles; and junior Adrian Midgley, seventh in the triple jump. Meyer also competes in the 110 hurdles and long jump events.

Other leading performers included Sheets (400), Belch (800, 3,200), junior Keegan Thomson (high jump) and freshman Willy Haselrig (triple jump).

The Hampton boys ended up 3-2 in section action and advanced to the WPIAL team competition.

“I’m hoping the girls head into the meet with a positive attitude so they can do their best and get some personal-bests,” Dietz said prior to the WPIAL team championships. “The boys also made the playoffs, and I’m hoping the same for them.

“Our athletes have worked really hard during our practices and are ready for the challenges of the playoffs and WPIALs.”

Senior leadership this season has been provided by 12 athletes — seven boys and five girls.

With 71 athletes in the program, including 24 freshmen and 17 sophomores — along with 18 juniors — the future for Hampton track and field appears both sunny and bright.

