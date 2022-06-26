Hampton’s Marshalwitz motivated to join brother on Youngstown State mound

Sunday, June 26, 2022 | 11:01 AM

Submitted Cam Marshalwitz recorded a team-high four wins for Hampton as a senior. Submitted Cam Marshalwitz helped Hampton to a 9-3 section record as a senior. Previous Next

Playing a sport on the same team with a brother is a goal that siblings often have. Playing a sport at the NCAA Division I level with a brother, however, is something that Cam Marshalwitz gets to experience.

Casey Marshalwitz, Cam’s brother, is going into his senior year with Youngstown State and is a computer science major. Cam received offers from Division II and III schools such as Seton Hill and Mount Union, but having the opportunity to play with his brother motivated him to join the Penguins.

“I just kept sending them video from games and just working out,” Cam Marshalwitz said. “After a few discussions with the coach, he gave me just the chance to get a spot on the team. But definitely, my brother playing there was a huge factor for me, because who wouldn’t want to play with a brother in college?”

This is not the first time that the Marshalwitz brothers were on the same baseball team, of course. In the spring of 2019, they played together for Hampton.

It was an experience Cam didn’t take for granted.

“Coming to new teams can be a little shy since you don’t know everyone. People have been there for years and you just got there,” Cam said. “That can be a little nervous, but no matter what, I always have my brother in my corner, which means so much. People don’t understand what a blessing that is to have your brother being in the dugout for you all the time.”

Marshalwitz comes into his freshman year at Youngstown State with some momentum. In his senior season, he led the Talbots with four wins and was an honorable mention all-section selection. In his junior season, Marshalwitz was named first team all-section.

Hampton pitcher Ryan Apaliski also made the all-section team. Marshalwitz said that although Apaliski is younger, he has a lot of wisdom and has really helped him over the past two seasons by giving him pointers and strategy on the mound.

Both Marshalwitz and Apaliski bolstered the team’s pitching and helped lead the Talbots to a 9-3 Section 2-5A record.

Marshalwitz, who is a left-handed pitcher, said that his pitching coach has emphasized keeping batters off balance. This has led to his success in the past two seasons.

“What my coach was working with is like throwing different pitches to throw the batter off,” Marshalwitz said. “If I ever threw a high fastball that would change the batter’s eyesight so they’d be looking high, and then you’d come back with either something in the bottom of the zone or below the knees.”

Marshalwitz now has his sights sets on Horizon League baseball at the Division I level. He realizes that baseball at that level will be a lot more challenging, but he is preparing for it.

“I just do a lot of weightlifting and eating,” Marshalwitz said. “I’m a pretty lean guy. I’m 6-1, about 175, and so I think I need to put on some pounds before I get to YSU because velocity comes from strength and just body movement.”

He and his brother are also playing for the Titans in the McKeesport Daily News League. The majority of the players in the league are college-level players, and this gives Marshalwitz some high-level experience before playing for the Penguins.

“I pitch twice a week usually and it’s been going good,” Marshalwitz said. “My dad will look at the stats because they check the stats on the website. I think I have maybe the sixth or seventh lowest ERA right now in the league.”

So far, Marshalwitz has pitched 12 innings and has struck out 13 batters while posting a 1.17 ERA. His brother has also found success with 17 strikeouts in 13 innings with a 1.62 ERA.

Marshalwitz plans on majoring in finance, but will focus on general studies for his first semester.

