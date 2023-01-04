Hampton’s Peter Kramer scores 37 in key section win over Highlands

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 | 10:13 PM

Hampton’s Peter Kramer shushed the Highlands crowd after one of his seven 3-pointers, a celebration he downplayed later, but nobody was able to quiet the Talbots’ newest star on this night.

“I was in the moment,” said the 6-foot-4 junior, who scored a game-high 37 points as No. 4 Hampton defeated No. 3 Highlands, 73-58, in a key Section 1-4A opener for both teams.

Kramer went 7 for 11 from 3-point range.

This was Highlands’ first look at Kramer, who won a WPIAL title last season with Shady Side Academy. Kramer transferred home to Hampton, where he has provided the Talbots with an elite scorer this winter.

He proved that again Tuesday with 25 points after halftime, shots that let Hampton (8-2, 1-0) pull away.

“This is the first time I’ve played against a lot of these teams,” he said. “It feels good to be back at Hampton.”

Highlands (7-2, 0-1) didn’t throw any unusual defenses at Kramer, choosing to stick with a traditional man-to-man scheme. They’ll have a few weeks to decide whether to take a different approach next time.

They’ll play again Jan. 27 at Hampton.

“We knew going into the game what he was capable of doing,” Highlands coach Corey Dotchin said. “All the credit goes to him. He stepped up, made some tough shots and made plays down the stretch for his team.

“We need to be better. We’ll look at the tape and do what we can do next time.”

This first time through the section could be a feeling-out period for opposing defense facing Kramer for the first time. He was a 16-point scorer as a sophomore.

“I do expect some kind of junk defenses in the future, to be honest with you,” Hampton assistant coach Joe Cangilla said. “Some box-and-one and stuff like that to try to take him away. Then we have to be creative with how we get him the ball.”

Cangilla led the team in place of coach Joe Lafko, who was sick Tuesday.

Hampton had three scorers in double figures. Along with Kramer, Brennan Murray had 14 points and Eric Weeks added 10.

Jimmy Kunst led Highlands with 16 points, and Brayden Foster added 15. The Rams didn’t shoot well, especially from 3-point range, and were out-rebounded by Hampton. Early foul trouble for Foster hurt the Rams on both ends of the floor.

As a team, Highlands shot 28% (7 for 25) from beyond the arc. The Rams made three 3s in the first quarter, but only four more the rest of the game.

“That’s a little bit (uncharacteristic), especially at home,” Dotchin said. “Guys are comfortable here. They shoot a ton in practice, and before and after practice. It just kind of wasn’t our night offensively.”

The second quarter was tight, with two ties and four lead changes. The last came on a layup by Murray to give Hampton a 24-23 lead with about 4 minutes left until half.

Hampton stretched its lead to 36-28 at half, helped by a late three-point play by Kramer. But their lead was down to three points early in third quarter when Kramer made another deep 3, shushing what was a promising 9-2 Highlands run.

“I probably regret doing that,” Kramer said of his shushing gesture, “but I was feeling it.”

Hampton led 57-48 after three. Kramer scored 13 points in the third quarter and 12 in the fourth.

“Every time they’d make a big bucket late, we’d answer right away,” Cangilla said. “We kind of maintained a 10-point lead, which was huge down the stretch.”

