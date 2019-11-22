Hampton’s Resch sees opportunity with Seton Hill soccer

By:

Friday, November 22, 2019 | 12:28 PM

Submitted Hampton Ali Resch committed to Seton Hill on Nov. 15, 2019, at Hampton.

Not long ago Hampton senior soccer standout Ali Resch was thinking about hanging up the cleats after high school.

But two camp experiences at Seton Hill over the summer revitalized her love for the game. So it only was natural when the Division II school offered her a scholarship, she gladly accepted.

“I just really connected with the current players that were there,” said Resch, a two-year starter at defensive midfielder who also was recruited by Penn State Behrend.

Resch always wanted to play college soccer. But a difficult experience at Beadling Soccer Club left her feeling a bit of despair. Still, she decided to give soccer another try.

“They intermixed, and we got a chance to talk to (coach Kruger),” said Resch, who wants to pursue a career in health sciences. “I looked into it, really liked it and just decided this kind of works perfectly for me.”

The Griffins, headed by first-year Zak Kruger, finished a tough season this year at 6-12. But the team was coming off its best two-year stretch in program history, going a combined 24-11-2 and reaching the PSAC playoffs each year.

Resch’s ball skills and ability to stretch both sides of the field could help.

“Ali came in the best shape she’s ever been in,” Hampton coach Bill Paholich said. “She wanted us to be successful, and she’s held down that defensive center-mid role, winning everything in the air. She’s just a very talented player.”

Resch is part of a prized class at Hampton, which helped jump-start the middle school program. Seven freshmen started four years ago as the team built itself from mediocrity to state playoff qualifier last season.

A sign of a program taking a step forward is to feel disappointment where most other teams would feel success. That’s how Resch feels about bowing out in the WPIAL quarterfinals to Plum. However, the team will be remembered for leaving Hampton girls soccer in a better place than it was four years ago.

“Our class has been playing for I don’t know how many years,” she said. “It’s been a long time, and we’ve been really close for a while. I think that’s allowed us to help better the program.”

Resch plays on Northern Steel Club Soccer with Hampton teammate and Gannon commit Logan Nicklas and junior Ava Lamory.

“That keeps me going year-round,” she said. “So I don’t get a break. I think I just love the sport because I do it so much, honestly. I don’t know what else I’d be doing.”

Tags: Hampton