Hampton’s Suyama presses on after covid cancellations, torn ACL deny her final 2 lacrosse seasons
By:
Saturday, June 19, 2021 | 11:01 AM
Emi Suyama knows life can throw a lot at you.
When the covid pandemic ruined her junior girls lacrosse season at Hampton, she was comforted by visions of her senior season.
But then a fluky skiing accident Dec. 17 at Hidden Valley left her with a torn ACL in her right knee, ending her final season before it had even started.
But through it all, Suyama kept positive.
“Going through life figuring you have a plan for everything and you have everything planned out just doesn’t work,” she said. “You have to roll with the punches.”
With that mindset, the 5-foot defender worked to strengthen her surgically repaired knee, undergoing a rigorous rehabilitation process.
Suyama, who graduated from Hampton earlier this month, attended every practice and every game — home and away — to support her teammates, even if it meant darting over to the field after physical therapy or a doctor’s appointment. When Hampton played at Butler in an early-season game in a blizzard, Suyama was there, huddled under blankets.
“Some of (my teammates) said, ‘You know, you don’t have to come to every practice,’ ” she said. “But I wanted to be there. … I think emotions were running high, especially this year and there was a lot of stress with school and other things because of covid, so I think moral support this year was really key.”
With Suyama cheering them on from the sidelines, the Talbots went 10-0 in Section 1-AA and reached the WPIAL Class AA semifinals.
“She was such a trooper,” coach Kelsey Viets said. “It’s a really hard thing to show up at every practice and every game with a smile on your face knowing that you are never going to step on the field.
“We were very careful as coaches to make sure that she wasn’t left out of anything. I said on senior night, ‘You’re walking on the field with your parents, just like every other senior.’ She was in the senior program. It was really important to make sure she was included in those things.”
Suyama had played 15 varsity games as a sophomore, scoring four goals, and had hopes of starting for the perennial WPIAL power as a junior in 2020, but the coronavirus scraped those plans.
Then, the torn ACL delivered another crushing blow.
“The dynamic was different because in junior year you knew you had something to look forward to and a this-too-shall-pass mentality,” she said.
Suyama had stayed active during the covid shutdown, jogging trails and dancing, a lifelong passion that began at age 3 and has developed into a graceful, refined skill.
Suyama was cleared recently to begin light jogging, and while she still “feels like a 50-year-old” trying to walk up and down steps, her knee is improving every day. She even has plans to perform a toned-down dance recital later this month.
Suyama will attend Northeastern and major in computational biology before pursuing her medical degree. She is also considering club lacrosse at the Boston school or maybe even martial arts or fencing.
“I just think after these past two years and knowing what it’s like to miss family and friends and not being able to do the physical things that I wanted to do will instill a gratefulness and an appreciation for every little thing I get to do for the rest of my life,” she said, “because I know what it feels like to not be able to.”
Tags: Hampton
More High School Lacrosse• Sewickley Academy girls lacrosse caps storybook season in PIAA semifinals
• South Fayette boys lacrosse reaches new heights
• Mars can’t capitalize on strong start, loses PIAA Class 2A boys lacrosse championship game
• Mars out to make history again in PIAA boys lacrosse finals
• High school roundup for June 8, 2021: Mars becomes 1st WPIAL team to reach state lacrosse finals