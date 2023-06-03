Hannah Shaw ends Norwin track career with state medal

Saturday, June 3, 2023 | 11:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Hannah Shaw takes fourth in the girls pole vault at the PIAA Class 3A track and field championships May 26 at Shippensburg University.

Before a jump, Norwin senior Hannah Shaw tells herself, “You know you can do this.”

She waited all season to compete for a state medal, and she came home from Shippensburg with one around her neck.

Shaw finished tied for fourth at the PIAA track and field championships in the pole vault by clearing 12 feet, 3 inches.

While she didn’t reach 13 feet — she already had the school record at 12-9 — Shaw earned a top-five finish, which is quite an achievement for any athlete competing at the state meet.

Teammate Savannah Schneck also placed in Shippensburg with an eighth-place finish in the shot put. Schneck came a long way back from multiple knee injuries, going far in the postseason in basketball and track and field.

Bella Brozeski finished 10th in the 300-meter hurdles (45.22 seconds), and Casey Rose Colcombe was 17th (46.82).

Sophomore Nick Puskar took 11th in the pole vault at 13-6.

Norwin ended its trip with climb up the hill at Seven Springs Mountain Resort on the way home.

The team also recognized its seniors with an impromptu ceremony on the Shippensburg campus.

