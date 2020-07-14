Harrison City’s Turowski wins again on Isaly’s Junior Tour

Nick Turowski continued his dominance on the Tri-State PGA Isaly’s Junior Golf Tour in the 11-14 age division.

The Harrison City native shot a 6-under 66 at Willowbrook Country Club on Monday to breeze to a seven-shot victory. Pittsburgh’s Connor McKenzie was second with a 1-over 73. He’s won four times this season.

The boys’ 17-18 winner was Leechburg’s Cole Villa, who edged Murrysville’s Michael Wareham. Each shot a 2-over 74, but Villa won in a playoff.

The boys’ 15-16 winner was Pittsburgh’s Zachary Paper, who shot a 1-under 71. He edged Pittsburgh’s Connor Walker, who had a 1-over 73, and Murrysville’s Nolan Shilling, who shot a 4-over 76.

The girls’ 16-18 winner was Moon Township’s Rhianna Firmstone. She shot a 4-over 76 to edge Wexford’s Isabella Walter, who shot an 8-over 80.

Hermitage’s Alexandra Petrochko won the girls 11-15 division with a 7-over 79.

