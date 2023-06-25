Hempfield ace Riley Miller named Tribune-Review Westmoreland Softball Player of the Year
Saturday, June 24, 2023 | 8:11 PM
When she took the softball, popped it in her glove and stepped into the chalk-lined circle for the first time, Riley Miller knew she was also entering an elite sisterhood.
When she stepped on the rubber, she was ready to be the next one.
Hempfield is known for producing high-end pitching talent that wins championships, and Miller was no stranger to the mystique.
At this school, pitching for the softball team is up there with playing quarterback.
“I knew about what has happened here in the past,” Miller said. “It’s a lot of pressure coming in. I love playing softball and love playing for Hempfield, so I can take that pressure.”
Miller made sure the bar remained high as she helped lead the Spartans to their eighth WPIAL championship and a runner-up finish in the PIAA playoffs.
For her efforts, she is the Tribune-Review Westmoreland Softball Player of the Year.
Toryn Fulton of Franklin Regional, Amarah McCutcheon of Southmoreland and Emma Henry of Greensburg Central Catholic also received consideration.
Miller was the headliner on a team of talented players.
“Riley is a star,” said Hempfield coach Tina Madison, a former Spartans standout ace. “She loves to compete, and she goes out and performs at a high level. She is a silent leader.”
Miller went 19-4 with a 1.25 ERA and 175 strikeouts in 140 innings. The sophomore walked 27 and gave up 25 earned runs.
In the WPIAL 6A championship game against Seneca Valley, she struck out 11 and allowed four hits in a complete-game win that gave Hempfield its first district title since 2019 and eighth overall.
She proceeded to toss a pair of shutouts in the state postseason as underclassmen-filled Hempfield charged into the state finals for a fifth time.
She held her own against North Penn (28-0) and star ace Julia Shearer in a 1-0 loss in the PIAA final.
“If you would have told me at the beginning of the season that we’d make it this far, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Miller said. “I knew we would be good, but to be in the state finals is exciting. You don’t just expect it to happen.”
Miller injured her leg last season and could not pitch in the semifinals against Seneca Valley. But she was healthy and ready for the Raiders this year, winning two out of three matchups with them.
“She hits her spots and keeps the ball very low,” Madison said. “She is a gamer. By about the third time I saw her pitch last year, I knew she was going to be a good one.”
First team
Toryn Fulton
So., 2B, Franklin Regional
Division I prospect slashed .552/.600/1.155 (1.755 OPS) with seven doubles, eight home runs and 32 RBIs.
Emma Henry
Sr., P, Greensburg Central Catholic
Central Connecticut State commit batted .610 with a 1.162 OPS and .966 slugging percentage and was 10-2 as a pitcher.
Lauren Howard
Sr., 3B, Hempfield
Had breakthrough season, coming up big in the playoffs. Hit .443 with 1.146 OPS, 35 hits, 14 RBIs and a program-record 36 runs scored.
Amarah McCutcheon
Jr., SS, Southmoreland
The Division I prospect batted .542 with 10 home runs, 29 RBIs and 22 runs for the WPIAL runner-up Scotties.
Maren Metikosh
Sr., OF, Belle Vernon
Central Connecticut State commit helped Leopards win a WPIAL title. She only struck out four times in 92 at-bats and did not commit an error, while hitting .417 with five homers abd 28 RBIs.
Cheyenne Piper
Jr., P, Ligonier Valley
Finished 9-8 with a 1.36 ERA and struck out 194 in 113.1 innings against only eight walks for the Rams.
Gionnah Ruffner
Sr., OF, Greensburg Salem
Seton Hall commit hit .534 with a team-best nine home runs and 25 RBIs. Had a 1.750 slugging percentage and eight doubles.
Bailey Snowberger
Jr., SS, Norwin
Holy Cross commit batted .519 with 28 hits, 19 doubles, five homers, .849 slugging percentage and 1,524 OPS. Also scored 39 runs.
Grace Stein
Fr., P, Jeannette
Exploded onto the scene and led Jayhawks back to WPIAL playoffs. Finished 12-5 with a 1.50 ERA and 136 strikeouts while tossing five no-hitters. Also batted .590.
Josie Straigis
Sr., P, Latrobe
Bloomsburg commit was a dual threat for the Wildcats as hitter and pitcher. She hit .418 with eight home runs.
Second team
Krista Brunson
Sr., OF, Mt. Pleasant
Ciara Camacho
So., C, Franklin Regional
Izzy DePalma
Sr., C, Derry
Sophia Doherty
Jr., 3B, Derry
Makayla Etling
So., C, Southmoreland
Maggie Howard
Jr., OF, Hempfield
Madie Kessler
Sr., C, Norwin
Hayden Kranick
Sr., OF, Latrobe
Cam Ponko
Jr., 3B, Penn-Trafford
Sophia Smithnosky
Sr., P, Mt. Pleasant
Gracie Sokol
Jr., 1B, Belle Vernon
Adoria Waldier
So., SS, Yough
Honorable mention
Maddie Brown
Jr., P, Southmoreland
Peyton Heisler
Jr., OF, Hempfield
Olivia Kolowitz
Sr., P, Belle Vernon
Macee Magill
Jr., SS, Greensburg Central Catholic
Alyssa McCormick
Sr., P, Norwin
Josey Michalski
Jr., 3B, Norwin
Madison Nguyen
Sr., 1B, Franklin Regional
Alexa Patberg
Sr., IF, Franklin Regional
Sarah Podkul
Jr., 2B, Hempfield
Erica Rodriguez
So., OF, Greensburg Central Catholic
Mikayla Spoonhoward
Jr., OF, Yough
Kayla Williams
Jr., P, Latrobe
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Belle Vernon, Derry Area, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Jeannette, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant, Penn-Trafford, Yough
