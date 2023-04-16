Hempfield assistant coach LaRoyal Wilson selected as Ferrante Memorial Award winner
Sunday, April 16, 2023 | 11:48 AM
If you ever attend a Hempfield track and field practice, you would swear the coach conducting calisthenics was a U.S. Marine Corps officer.
No, it’s just LaRoyal Wilson, who is the 2023 recipient of the Mike and John Ferrante Memorial Award.
It’s an honor that usually goes to head coaches or individuals who promote high school athletics, such as athletic directors or members of the media.
But for the first time, this deserving honor goes to an assistant coach.
He will be honored Tuesday at the annual Westmoreland County Scholar-Athlete banquet at Ferrante’s Lakeview. This year’s sponsoring judge is Michael Stewart.
“I’m honored by it,” Wilson said. “It means that I’ve been doing something right. I can’t thank people enough. You go out and do your work every day and that’s what I’ve always been about.”
Wilson has been coaching track since 1971 when he began at John F. Kennedy High School in Willingboro, N.J.
The 1966 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School, who was recently named to the school’s Wall of Fame and was a WPIAL long jump champion, has been coaching track and field at Hempfield for 50 years.
He taught at Hempfield for 35 years and was an assistant football coach for 40 years.
Wilson also ran the Hempfield Area summer school program at Westmoreland County Community College for 26 years and was nominated for Teacher of the Year in 1991.
Wilson was senior class president at Mt. Pleasant. He went on to attend Westminster College, where he was a seven-time varsity letterwinner in football and track and later was inducted into the Westminster College Sports Hall of Fame.
He is a deacon at Mt. Pleasant Second Baptist Church and has been active in the Mt. Pleasant community as a board member of the Westmoreland County Health System Foundation and the Mt. Pleasant Library. He also volunteers for the Westmoreland County Food Bank.
The selection committee, which includes Westmoreland County athletic directors and others, met last month to pick the top female and male scholar-athlete winners. Only the athletic directors voted on the winners.
After listening to their fellow athletic directors talk about their two candidates — two each from the 18 high schools — the group voted on the candidates.
Because of a tie, the group then voted on the 13 finalists — seven girls and six boys — to pick the female and male winners.
This year’s group consisted of PIAA and WPIAL individual champions and individuals who were on championship teams. They also are excellent students, many being ranked No. 1 in their class.
It was also announced that former Pittsburgh Steelers lineman and current color analyst Craig Wolfley will be the guest speaker at Tuesday’s banquet.
The sponsors are Excela Health, Drs. Geoff and Greg Bisignani and Ferrante’s Lakeview.
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
