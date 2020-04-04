Hempfield athletic director Greg Meisner to step down

Friday, April 3, 2020 | 8:39 PM

Tribune-Review Outgoing Hempfield athletic director was the school’s football coach from 2005-11.

For the first time in 15 years, Hempfield will have a new athletic director this summer.

Greg Meisner will step down from his athletic director position for personal reasons effective June 30, superintendent Tammy Wolicki confirmed in an email Friday.

Rich Bowen, Hempfield’s football coach and athletic operations manager, will act as interim athletic director, according to Wolicki.

Meisner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Meisner, 60, is a Valley grad and former NFL defensive lineman. He was hired as Hempfield’s football coach and AD in 2005.

Meisner resigned as football coach in 2011 after going 17-50 over seven seasons. He stayed on as athletic director.

Wolicki noted in her email there are “no athletics at the current time.” The PIAA has suspended its winter championships and spring sports seasons indefinitely as schools remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

