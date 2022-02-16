Hempfield bowlers top Butler for WPIBL boys team title

By:

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Metro Creative

The Hempfield boys bowling team has endured a series of near misses since its most recent WPIBL team championship in 2016.

On Wednesday, the Spartans rarely missed.

Hempfield defeated Butler, 2-1, in the best-of-three championship match at AMF Mt. Lebanon Lanes to hoist the title for the first time in six years. The Spartans defeated Greensburg Salem, 2-1, in the semifinals.

Since winning the title in 2016, the Spartans finished second in 2017, fourth in 2018, second in 2020 and third in 2021.

Butler led the way in qualifying with a 3,137 score. Hempfield was right behind at 2,115, and Greensburg Salem was third.

The top three teams advanced to the step-ladder finals with a Baker format.

Franklin Regional was fourth and Latrobe fifth in qualifying. Montour, North Allegheny, Apollo-Ridge, Thomas Jefferson and Plum rounded out the top 10.

The Western Pennsylvania Regional boys team championships are scheduled for March 5 at the North Versailled Bowling Center.

The WPIBL girls team championships are set for Thursday in North Versailles.