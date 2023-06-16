Hempfield can’t crack North Penn ace in 1-0 PIAA championship game loss

Thursday, June 15, 2023 | 6:24 PM

Metro Creative

UNIVERSITY PARK — Hempfield’s bid for a fifth PIAA softball championship was dashed by North Penn and star pitcher Julia Shearer, whose team became a five-time state champion.

Shearer tossed a four-hit shutout, and Hempfield left six runners on base, as the District 1 champion Knights won 1-0 in the Class 6A title game Thursday at Beard Field at Penn State’s Nittany Lion Softball Park.

North Penn finished the season 28-0.

Hempfield ended at 21-4. The loss was the Spartans’ first in the state final in five tries.

Shearer (28-0) struck out nine and walked two. The two-time Gatorade State Player of the Year and Maryland commit has 355 strikeouts in 166 innings.

Gianna Cimino and Sophia Orth hit back-to-back doubles in the fourth inning to produce the game’s only run.

Casey Sokol went 3 for 3, and Orth had two hits for the Knights.

Shearer, an equally impressive hitter, singled and was walked intentionally twice.

Maggie Howard doubled and made a diving catch in right for Hempfield, which worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.

Riley Miller allowed seven hits, struck out three and walked two in the loss for Hempfield.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

