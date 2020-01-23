Hempfield defeats Kiski Area for section wrestling title

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 | 10:14 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Justin Cramer wrestles Kiski Area’s Brayden Rascosky in the 195 weight class final Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in the Section 1-AAA wrestling tournament at Hempfield Area High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Briar Priest wrestles Kiski Area’s Antonio Giordano in the 106 weight class final Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in the Section 1-AAA wrestling tournament at Hempfield Area High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Alex Urbani wrestles Norwin’s Chase Kranitz in the 152 weight class semifinal Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in the Section 1-AAA wrestling tournament at Hempfield Area High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Nick Delp is held up as winner in the 170 weight class final against Hempfield’s Jullian Chillinsky Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in the Section 1-AAA wrestling tournament at Hempfield Area High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Jared Curcio wrestles Hempfield’s Coby Stepanik in the 182 weight class final Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in the Section 1-AAA wrestling tournament at Hempfield Area High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Dillon Ferretti wrestles Kiski Area’s Jack Dilts in the 220 weight class final Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in the Section 1-AAA wrestling tournament at Hempfield Area High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Ethan Berginc wrestles in the 113 weight class against Kiski Area’s Ryan Klingensmith in the final Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 in the Section 1-AAA wrestling tournament at Hempfield Area High School. Previous Next

Hempfield shook off a slow start in the WPIAL Class AAA Section 1 finals, and then roared back to defeat Kiski Area, 34-31, on Wednesday.

The fifth-ranked Cavaliers jumped out to a 15-0 lead thanks to pins by Nick Delp (170 pounds) and Jared Curcio (182), but a pin by Hempfield Area’s senior Dillon Ferretti at 220 kick started the Spartans to five consecutive wins.

Hempfield also got pins from Ethan Berginc (120) and Nolan Daerr (138) and heavyweight Isaiah Vance received a forfeit.

The fourth-ranked Spartans also got a major decision from Briar Priest (106) and wins by Ethan Lebin (113) and Ty Linsenbigler (145), who captured his 100th career win.

No. 5 Kiski Area also got a pin by Jack Blumer (160), who collected 100th pin in his career.

“Wins by Ethan (Lebin), Ethan (Berginc) and Nolan (Daerr) were huge,” Hempfield coach Tommy Dolde said. “We were able to keep them from getting bonus points and Ty beat one of their better wrestlers.”

Kiski Area coach Chris Heater said next week’s a new tournament and he felt his team will learn from the loss.

“We just didn’t get the bonus points and they did,” Heater said. “We’ll just have to rebound from this.”

Latrobe took third place by defeating Norwin, 45-29.

Kiski Area 37, Latrobe 24 — No. 5 Kiski Area fought off a game Latrobe squad, 37-24, in the WPIAL Class AAA Section 1 semifinals and advanced to the finals against No. 4 Hempfield.

The Cavaliers won the first five bouts and built a 25-20 lead. The match started at 160 pounds.

Jack Blumer (160) and Brayden Roscosky (195) picked up pins for the Cavaliers and Nick Delp won by a major decision. Blumer now has 99 career pins.

Latrobe got pins from Nathan Roth (120) and Gabe Willochell (132).

Hempfield 50, Norwin 22 – Hempfield got pins from heavyweight Isaiah Vance, Ethan Lebin (106) Briar Priest (113) and Ty Linsenbigler (145) in an easy win against Norwin.

The Knights got pins from Kurtis Phipps (126), John Altieri (138) and Chase Kranitz (152). Senior Ryan Weinzen (182) missed the match with an elbow injury.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Hempfield, Kiski Area, Latrobe, Norwin