Hempfield expected to hire Katie Miller Gee as girls golf coach

Saturday, April 17, 2021 | 4:58 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Katie Miller of Hempfield lines up her putt on the 11th hole Thursday, August 9, 2001, during the Pepsi/King’s TSPGA Junior Player of the Year Championship at Oak Tree Country Club.

The Hempfield School District’s board is expected to hire Mike Brown as its new football coach Monday, according to the board’s agenda.

He isn’t the only coach expected to be hired.

Katie Miller Gee, a 2003 Hempfield graduate, has been recommended to be the first girls golf coach.

Miller Gee was a three-time PIAA champion and WPIAL champion at Hempfield. She attended the University of North Carolina and recently married Oakmont Country Club pro Devin Gee.

Miller Gee, 37, also will be inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame on May 29. She was part of the Class of 2020.

Miller Gee’s state titles came in 1999, 2000 and ’02. The WPIAL title was in 2002. She was also a PIAA runner-up in 2001.

Hempfield didn’t have a girls program when Miller Gee was in school. She played on the boys team.

Hempfield athletic director Brandon Rapp said there was interest in starting a girls program.

“The girls will get a chance to compete for titles,” Rapp said. “Because we didn’t have a team in the past, we could only send one girl to a qualifier. Now we can send more.”

