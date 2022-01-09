Hempfield, Laurel win 2022 WPIAL spirit championships

That’s what Laurel coach Jenn Horodyski wanted to see from her squad’s performance when they stepped onto the mat for the WPIAL competitive spirit championships Saturday at Hempfield.
She got that and more as Laurel delivered a performance with zero deductions to run away with the WPIAL Class 2A championship.
A year ago, Laurel had more than nine points deducted from its score because of falls and bobbles during the 2 minute, 30 second routine. Those deductions kept the Spartans from qualifying for states. That didn’t happen again.
“Redemption. Yes, and it feels great,” Horodyski said. “I have never actually gone back and watched last year’s performance. I kind of blocked it out of my mind.
“We knew what we could do, and what we could do the most clean and the best, and that’s exactly what we did today.”
It was the second WPIAL title in the past three years for Laurel, which was one of 15 schools that qualified for the PIAA championships later this month in Hershey.
Hempfield capped off the day with its second consecutive championship in Class 3A, edging two-time defending state champion South Fayette by one-tenth of a point.
“I’m not surprised at all,” Hempfield coach Suzy Meyer said of the close competition. “Everybody has gotten so good around here.”
Eleven schools from 3A qualified for the PIAA championships. Joining Hempfield and South Fayette were Baldwin, Pine-Richland, Thomas Jefferson, Penn-Trafford, Norwin, Seneca Valley, North Hills, Plum and Butler.