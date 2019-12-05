Hempfield lineman Cole Graham adds another D-1 offer

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 | 8:09 PM

Hempfield senior football player Cole Graham added his second Division I college opportunity Wednesday, announcing a scholarship offer from Lehigh, a FCS program.

Graham, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound two-way lineman, has a FBS offer from Connecticut.

Graham this season helped Hempfield rush for 2,039 yards — led by senior running back Nathan Roby (1,449 yards, 19 TDs) and pass for 1,625 yards.

Graham hopes to follow his teammate’s path to the next level. Senior Fintan Brose is a Delaware commit. Another line mate, Ryan Cross, has an offer to play at St, Francis (Pa.) as a preferred walk-on.

