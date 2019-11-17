Hempfield lineman Cole Graham gets FBS offer

Saturday, November 16, 2019 | 7:45 PM

The offensive line of the Hempfield football team not only had size but it also produced numbers this season.

Senior Nathan Roby ran for 1,449 yards and 25 touchdowns, the majority of the yardage coming late in the season over the course of a few games.

College coaches are taking notice of the Spartans’ big blockers.

Senior Cole Graham received a Division I-FBS offer Saturday from Connecticut.

Graham is a 6-foot-6, 270-pound two-way lineman.

His teammate, Fintan Brose, is a Delaware commit. Another, Ryan Cross, has an offer to play at St, Francis (Pa.) as a preferred walk-on.

I’m blessed to have received a full ride and my first D1 offer from the University of Connecticut! @coachkyleweiss @UConnFootball @HempfieldAreaFB @wpialsportsnews pic.twitter.com/9QWUkWhgBy — Cole Graham (@Cole_H_Graham) November 16, 2019

