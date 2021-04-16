Hempfield on track to hire Penn-Trafford grad Mike Brown as football coach

By:

Friday, April 16, 2021 | 7:04 PM

Hempfield will vote Monday to name Mike Brown as its next head football coach.

Brown is the recommended candidate to replace Rich Bowen, who resigned after nine seasons.

Brown, a Penn-Trafford graduate, has been a defensive assistant at Robert Morris and Greensburg Central Catholic.

He played safety at Mercyhurst.

Bowen had a record of 30-55 with four WPIAL playoff trips in nine years at the helm. The Spartans have not won a playoff game since 1997. last year, Hempfield finished 1-4 and had its last two games canceled because of covid-19 interruptions.

