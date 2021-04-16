Hempfield on track to hire Penn-Trafford grad Mike Brown as football coach
Friday, April 16, 2021 | 7:04 PM
Hempfield will vote Monday to name Mike Brown as its next head football coach.
Brown is the recommended candidate to replace Rich Bowen, who resigned after nine seasons.
Brown, a Penn-Trafford graduate, has been a defensive assistant at Robert Morris and Greensburg Central Catholic.
He played safety at Mercyhurst.
Bowen had a record of 30-55 with four WPIAL playoff trips in nine years at the helm. The Spartans have not won a playoff game since 1997. last year, Hempfield finished 1-4 and had its last two games canceled because of covid-19 interruptions.
