Hempfield reinstates wrestling coach after suspension

By:

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 | 8:16 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review file Hempfield coach Tommy Dolde talks to heavyweight Isaiah Vance during practice Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at Hempfield.

After a two-day suspension, the Hempfield wrestling team once again has a head coach.

Tommy Dolde, who was suspended last week because of a personnel matter, was reinstated after several parents expressed frustration to school board members Monday at the decision to suspend the coach near end of the season.

“It would be a shame to not address the kids that have worked so hard … and I just think enough’s enough,” said Tami Verkleeren, whose son is a senior on the team. “Somebody needs to step up and do the right thing, and you all have the ability to that.”

Verkleeren and other parents called on school board members to reinstate Dolde until the end of the season, which is in March.

“I am done. As a parent, I want answers,” Jennifer Wilhelm said. “There are rumors flying all around the locker room because the kids talk. All of a sudden you pull our coach, there’s no explanation to these kids.”

Wilhelm’s son, Ethan Berginc, is a junior on the wrestling team. Ty Lisenbigler, who also is a junior, said Dolde told team members about practice last Saturday but never showed.

“I just feel like we’re getting robbed of a coach because Coach Dolde has been here through thick and thin with us,” Lisenbigler said Monday night. “He’s got us through all the tough times that we went through.”

Michael Kirkling, assistant wrestling coach, joined the almost 30 parents and students in asking school board members to reinstate Dolde, adding he needed help during Tuesday’s match at Trinity and upcoming competitions.

Athletic director Greg Meisner offered to help temporarily during Tuesday’s match.

“If I was a board member, I would do what’s right for the kids and the team because we’ve worked hard these past couple years just to be disappointed, and we don’t want that again,” Lisenbigler said.

School board members decided to reinstate Dolde after meeting in executive session Monday.

“This administration is going to work as hard as we can. … We wouldn’t want any of these students to fail,” board president Tony Bompiani said.

Tags: Hempfield