Hempfield repeats as WPIBL boys team champion

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 | 9:49 PM

WPIBL Hempfield celebrates with the trophy after winning the WPIBL boys team championship Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 at Sims Lanes.

Hempfield repeated as WPIBL boys team champion Wednesday, defeating Butler, 2-1, in the best-of-three finals at Sims Lanes in Beaver Falls.

It was a rematch of last year’s finals, also won by the Spartans in three games.

On Wednesday, all three games came down to the final frame. In Game 1, Hempfield pulled out a 216-213 victory. Butler came back to win 196-191 in Game 2. Hempfield took the winner-take-all third game, 208-204.

The semifinal pairing was also a rematch from last year, with Hempfield again topping Greensburg Salem to reach the finals. The Spartans were dominant in Game 1, winning 255-181. They completed the sweep with a tight 184-176 win in Game 2.

Butler was the top team in qualifying with a total of 3,163, ahead of Hempfield (2,983) and Greensburg Salem (2,876).

Butler’s Alex Ekas was the top bowler in qualifying with a 719 series. Blake Naeger led Hempfield in qualifying with a 671 series. Butler’s Eric Devore (670), Thomas Jefferson’s Nick Horgan (645) and Greensburg Salem’s Justice Payne (643) also finished in the top five.

The top 16 teams qualify for the Western Regional championships March 4 at AMF Noble Manor Lanes.

Franklin Regional, Plum, Latrobe, Baldwin, Thomas Jefferson, Shaler and Armstrong rounded out the top 10. Montour, North Allegheny, Moon, Woodland Hills, Gateway and Blackhawk also qualified for regionals.

WPIBL competition continues Thursday with the girls team event at Sims Lanes.