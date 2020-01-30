Hempfield rolls over Kiski Area to reach WPIAL wrestling semifinals

By:

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 | 9:36 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Nolan Daerr wrestles atop Kiski Area’s Vince Lapiana in the 138-pound weight class Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in WPIAL wrestling at Hempfield Area High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Trevor Verkleeren reacts after pinning Kiski Area’s Sammy Starr in the 152-pound weight class Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in WPIAL wrestling at Hempfield Area High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Ethan Berginc wrestles against Chartiers Valley’s Gavin Novak in 120-pound weight class Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 in WPIAL wrestling at Hempfield Area High School. Previous Next

Hempfield didn’t look sharp in its first match Wednesday in the WPIAL Class AAA Team Tournament.

But it was a different team in the quarterfinals against No. 5 Kiski Area.

The Spartans won the coin toss, which allowed coach Tommy Dolde to dictate the matchups, and his team did the rest, rolling over Kiski Area, 48-23.

Hempfield (19-2) defeated Chartiers Valley, 56-15, in a first-round match, and Kiski Area downed South Fayette, 56-14. It was Kiski Area coach Chris Heater’s 100th career win.

Hempfield defeated Kiski Area, 34-31, for the Section 1 title a week ago.

This time, the match started at 120 pounds and junior Ethan Berginc, shaking of a knee injury, pinned Conner Murray. After Hempfield forfeited at 126, Dolde bumped up his lineup.

Lucas Kapusta got a pin a 132, and Nolan Daerr a pin a 138 to give the Spartans an 18-6 lead.

“Winning the toss was huge,” Dolde said. “The last time from 126-138, they outscored us. We reversed that.”

Ty Linsenbigler then kept the momentum going with a 4-3 come-from-behind win against Enzo Morlacci at 145, and Trevor Verkleeren quieted the Kiski Area crowd when he pinned Sammy Starr at 152 to put Hempfield up 27-6.

“When Trevor got the pin, I knew we were in great shape,” Dolde said. “Everyone wrestled well for us.”

Kiski Area got to within 27-23 by getting a pin by Jack Blumer (160), a forfeit by Nick Delp (170) and wins by Jared Curcio (182) and Brayden Roscosky (195), but Hempfield won the final four bouts, including pins by Dillon Ferretti (220) and Isaiah Vance (285).

“Losing the toss allowed them to make moves,” Heater said. “Things just didn’t go our way. I’m happy to win my 100th, but I’d rather we would have won the last match.”

This is the first time since 2015 Kiski Area didn’t make the semifinals.

Hempfield returns to the semifinals for the first time since 2009.

“When I wrestled him last week, I was confident I could beat him,” Verkleeren said. “I’m so proud of the team. Everyone did their job.”

Hempfield will wrestle No. 1 Waynesburg at 4 p.m. at Norwin on Saturday. Waynesburg defeated Latrobe, 49-15.

Canon-McMillan and Seneca Valley meet in the other semifinal match.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Hempfield, Kiski Area