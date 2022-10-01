Hempfield softball standout Heisler gives verbal commitment to Penn

Saturday, October 1, 2022 | 3:29 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review

Hempfield junior softball player Peyton Heisler will continue her playing career in the Ivy League.

Heisler, who played left field and did some pitching last season for the Lady Spartans, announced a verbal commitment to Penn.

She said she was recruited an a utility player/pitcher.

An Ivy League education was just as alluring to Heisler as a spot in the Quakers’ lineup.

“The biggest component of me choosing Penn was going to other schools and seeing what I liked and didn’t like,” she said. “At the end of the day, my mind kept going back to Penn and that ultimately told me that that is where I needed and wanted to go.”

She plans to attend the highly regarded Wharton School of Business.

Heisler took unofficial visits to Villanova and Bucknell.

Heisler batted .310 with seven RBIs for Hempfield (13-4), which reached the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals.

“You look at Peyton, and there is no question she is an athlete,” Hempfield coach Tina Madison said. “She is built every way possible like an athlete. She is a powerhouse at the plate — highest exit velocity on the team — and runs like a deer.”

She batted .316 with eight doubles, seven triples, five home runs and 31 RBIs during last travel season with Team PA Hall 16U.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

