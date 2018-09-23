Hempfield swimmer Gavin Mayo commits to UNC

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, September 23, 2018 | 9:42 PM

Hempfield announced Sunday night that senior swimmer Gavin Mayo has given a verbal commitment to continue his career at North Carolina.

Mayo also had offers from Pitt and Penn State.

An All-American in the 50-yard freestyle (20.73 seconds), Mayo finished second in WPIAL Class AAA in the event last year. He also finished fourth at the PIAA meet.

Tags: Hempfield