Hempfield swimmer Gavin Mayo commits to UNC
By: Tribune-Review
Sunday, September 23, 2018 | 9:42 PM
Hempfield announced Sunday night that senior swimmer Gavin Mayo has given a verbal commitment to continue his career at North Carolina.
Mayo also had offers from Pitt and Penn State.
An All-American in the 50-yard freestyle (20.73 seconds), Mayo finished second in WPIAL Class AAA in the event last year. He also finished fourth at the PIAA meet.
